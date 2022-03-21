Website Layout & Function Problems

Hi
Is this a good place to start with asking for help with regards a responsive website template that I bought that isn’t really doing what I want with a gallery page specifically. I have a basic understanding of web design and have tweaked stuff within it to get what I want but I’ve been advised that there is a lot of unnecessary JS involved which isn’t helping especially if JS is disabled in a browser and that the general rule of building a site is to start with basic no JS and once it’s works as should, then JS is added as an enhancement to keep it SEO friendly.
I really like the layout and look of my site but I want it much less complicated and it’s so important to get the SEO compatibility right.
I’m hoping for some good advice and pointers to help me sort this out.
Sorry for the rambling
Hi
I’m sure you can get some help and advice here, but we will need more specific information about your site and the problems you have with it.
This was generally how things were done. Though today javascript has become more important on the web, as sites become more complex and interactive, to the point of becoming on-line applications.
But for a basic website it isn’t really necessary. Certainly in regard to creating a responsive layout, CSS is so advanced now there should be very little need for JS to be involved.
@SamA74
Thanks so much for such a quick reply.
I’ll try and make this short.
Website is fpdp.uk and I very much like the layout. I have a background image and I like the way main image and nav buttons move up and down independently on the home page. The nav buttons don’t necessarily have to be rollover style but could stay.
When visiting each page using the nav buttons, I like the way each page swipes across but someone has made a comment that “some weird content swapping going on for each page rather than reloading a new page” which I’m assuming is aimed at that feature.
Everything seems to look and work ok on a mobile phone but not so good on my laptop or pc. I’ve changed layout of each of the pages by removing boxes that I didn’t need etc, but the biggest problem I have is the Gallery page, because the layout isn’t quite as I’d like it.
It didn’t start off looking like that, I wanted 2 rows of 3 boxes and got that, but wanted them centralised and I just can’t for love nor money figure out where I’m going wrong. Someone suggested flexbox but I wasn’t sure how to implement that.
Do I really need loads of JS and Bootstrap bits to achieve the above or can it really be done on a much simpler base ?
Thanks again
As @SamA74 said, your question is very generic.
What you say is true. If you start from scratch, you’ll want your website working without JS even if it functions in a very rudimentary way.
You do this for various reasons that go from helping people with disabiities that use assisting software to be able to navigate as well as SEO. Aftear all, a SEO robot works a bit like assistance software for blind people.
After that you add JS to make it easier to use, enhance the experience and for both aesthetic and practical reasons.
If you bought your template from a resputable designer/site, it is very likely that they already had this in mind. If anything because the majority of buyers think about SEO.
The only issue with buying a template is that they are thought for all kind of customers, from those who motenize their sites through ads to those who don’t. And sometimes the template is more complicated than what you need
@molona
I bought the template from templatemonster.
Agreed. At present, the site is inaccessible without JavaScript - no content available at all.
There is no reason that the site you referenced can’t be created without JavaScript except in a few places. If you are trying to learn I would recommend recreating the design using only html and css. Although I will say I don’t think the design is a shinning example in the first place. It looks like something out of the 2000s not a well down, modern site.
I removed the spaces of your url because it was annoying to get to it. There is no problem on posting a url if it is for a real reason, and there is not a second intention like trying to get traffic to your page or spam the forums.
Now, I quite understand why you like the design. It is clean, easy on the eye but somehow catching.
Templatemonster is a good site to buy templates but they have a bit of everything and, unfortunately, you never know what’s behind until you get it.
I would say that the major issue with this page is the menu, which is generated dynamically and therefore not accesible if you can’t use Javascript.
It is not the most complicated page in the world but definitively a challenge if you’re not experienced with bootstrap and JS.
The gallery appears to be using floats to place the thumbnails which is a pretty old-school way of doing it. I notice at some widths the thumb placement gets a bit uneven.
But flex is great for this kind of “tile” layout. It should not be too difficult to set up given that all the thumbs are the same size.
This is a good reference for flexbox.
Thank you @molona
I wasn’t sure of the forum rules and urls so thought it best, but thank you for clearing that up for me
Thank you also for your comments ref the design, it kind of symbolises many things about me, although I appreciate not everyone will get it and I hoped that wouldn’t be too much of an issue as it shouldn’t all be about me, it also has to appeal to the end user. It uses dark colours but I tried to counter that with light text and bright image thumbs etc to try and counter balance that.
With very modern sites, from a personal level, they can look a bit too clinical and involve a lot of scrolling to access everything on the pages which is why I opted for short pages with minimal but important content.
I have such little knowledge of JS & Bootstrap which is really going to be my stumbling block and will prob be the biggest source of my frustrations.
In an ideal world, I’d get and pay someone to redo it as it should be and then I could just maintain and update as I go along, which wouldn’t generally be much content. I looked at fiverr but when you get 19000 results, it’s like…WHAT ??? where the hell do you start
So I guess I am going to have to bite the bullet and create time to learn and do as much as I can, as quickly as I can.
@TechnoBear
That’s what I was afraid of
@SamA74
Thanks so much, I’ll take a good look at that and try it out as it sounds an ideal solution based on what I want in order to keep the same style