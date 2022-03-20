Website Layout & Function Problems

Hi

Is this a good place to start with asking for help with regards a responsive website template that I bought that isn’t really doing what I want with a gallery page specifically. I have a basic understanding of web design and have tweaked stuff within it to get what I want but I’ve been advised that there is a lot of unnecessary JS involved which isn’t helping especially if JS is disabled in a browser and that the general rule of building a site is to start with basic no JS and once it’s works as should, then JS is added as an enhancement to keep it SEO friendly.

I really like the layout and look of my site but I want it much less complicated and it’s so important to get the SEO compatibility right.

I’m hoping for some good advice and pointers to help me sort this out.

Sorry for the rambling