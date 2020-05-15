We made some changes to this website mdttac.com. It is running Magento.
Even though the full page loads, it keeps loading in Firefox (in the indicator in the tab)
I can’t figure out what is going on. Any ideas?
Website keeps loading
All seems OK for me.
No “loading” for me using Firefox
Is your browser blocking some external file your page is referencing?
All good here as well, on all my browsers.
As Mittineague mentioned, sometimes an external resource might bug out, have had that happen. A few times some Google hosted resources have for whatever reason loaded endlessly. Never permanent though, and never lasts that long.
I think you need to try adwcleaner herdprotect.com
A Virus Malware remover.
Thanks for the responses. Strangely enough, it no longer does it for me (I had it on 2 different computers)
I am still getting it on some pages. What about if you go to mdttac.ca/chassis-systems/tac21/ do you get it there?
Nope, loads fine for me.
Have you tried using different browsers?
Its fine on my side… I have faced the same problem. it is a Malware problem in your browser side.
But this is the only website I have this issue. No other website or web page gives me this problem.
No it’s not - I’m seeing the same thing.
[/quote]I’ve seen this a few times with other sites (not mine). I’ve no idea what causes it, and as they seemed to function OK, I gave up looking for an explanation. Not much help, I know, but at least you know you’re not hallucinating. I suspect those who can’t see the issue may be looking in the wrong place:
Just out of interest, which OS and which version of FF are you using?
Thank you. I use Firefox on Windows 7.
I have the issue both at the office, and at home. At home it is Windows 8.1
Firefox does sync between my home and office pc…
I’m using FF 32 on Ubuntu, so I think the version/OS is a red herring.
The site finishes loading for me.
The only thing I can think of is that maybe for some reason the external sites you’re referencing aren’t loading for you. If you try going to them do they load OK ?
<link rel="icon" href="http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/base/default/favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon" />
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/base/default/favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon" />
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/media/css/9eabb19c343a1bed4a3208afcec0a9c5.css" media="all" />
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/media/css/8c6f48171256993938f860a084502a5a.css" media="print" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/media/js/6e95aa85edefdd67995e3995230feaa4.js"></script>
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js">
As was suggested, try commenting out the piggybacked content. One time that I had this problem, excluding Google’s analytics resolved the issue and another time, it was Google’s fonts.
It seems you have some loop open. Or some image(maybe commercial ad) is unavailable.
I don’t see any loading problems in FF 31, but the console presents a laundry list of cross-domain and downloadable font errors.
TypeError: element is null 6e95aa85edefdd67995e3995230feaa4.js:1931
Password fields present on an insecure (http://) page. This is a security risk that allows user login credentials to be stolen.[Learn More]
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-reg-webfont.woff
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latoregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.woff styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-bol-webfont.woff
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latobold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.woff styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.woff?v=4.0.3. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. fontawesome-webfont.woff
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "FontAwesome" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.woff?v=4.0.3 font-awesome.min.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-regular-webfont.woff
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.woff styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-bold-webfont.woff
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinbold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.woff styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-reg-webfont.ttf
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latoregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.ttf styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-bol-webfont.ttf
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latobold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.ttf styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.ttf?v=4.0.3. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. fontawesome-webfont.ttf
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "FontAwesome" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.ttf?v=4.0.3 font-awesome.min.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-regular-webfont.ttf
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.ttf styles.css
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-bold-webfont.ttf
downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinbold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed
source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.ttf styles.css
I have the same issue. Looks like it is coming from magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com and can’t load the fonts. You can always go and look in the NET tab from firebug or maybe even in the built in ‘inspect element’ tool.
No loading using my goole chorme