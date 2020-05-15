Website keeps loading

I don’t see any loading problems in FF 31, but the console presents a laundry list of cross-domain and downloadable font errors.

TypeError: element is null 6e95aa85edefdd67995e3995230feaa4.js:1931 Password fields present on an insecure (http://) page. This is a security risk that allows user login credentials to be stolen.[Learn More] Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-reg-webfont.woff downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latoregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.woff styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-bol-webfont.woff downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latobold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.woff styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.woff?v=4.0.3. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. fontawesome-webfont.woff downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "FontAwesome" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.woff?v=4.0.3 font-awesome.min.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-regular-webfont.woff downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.woff styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.woff. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-bold-webfont.woff downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinbold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:1): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.woff styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-reg-webfont.ttf downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latoregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-reg-webfont.ttf styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. lato-bol-webfont.ttf downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "latobold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/lato-bol-webfont.ttf styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.ttf?v=4.0.3. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. fontawesome-webfont.ttf downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "FontAwesome" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.ttf?v=4.0.3 font-awesome.min.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-regular-webfont.ttf downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinregular" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-regular-webfont.ttf styles.css Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.ttf. This can be fixed by moving the resource to the same domain or enabling CORS. cabin-bold-webfont.ttf downloadable font: download failed (font-family: "cabinbold" style:normal weight:normal stretch:normal src index:2): bad URI or cross-site access not allowed source: http://magento.modulardriventec.netdna-cdn.com/skin/frontend/mdttac/default/fonts/cabin-bold-webfont.ttf styles.css