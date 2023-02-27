Website is down and shows HTTP Error 500

Hello!

We have this website, and it’s currently down - showing HTTP Error 500 on the page.

The site is in Wordpress, and is hosted via GoDaddy. I tried reaching support, and this is what they told me:

I have cross checked with my resource team and noticed that when we opened the site it shows the “HTTP ERROR 500” that means your index file is corrupted.

We recommend you to please do check with your developer and review the content.

I am the dev, and I have no idea what’s going on. I do front-end, so I’m not very familiar with issues like this.

I checked web server error logs, and this is what I found:

[Mon Feb 27 12:23:38.783879 2023] [lsapi:error] [pid 1717599:tid 140032647993088] [remote 158.62.90.201:4477] [host kalesamag.com] Backend fatal error: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected 'true' (T_STRING), expecting variable (T_VARIABLE) in /home/kalesamag/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 816



This is line 816, and thought this has to be the culprit. I tried deleting, but it didn’t fix that. Can somebody point me to the right direction?

That line of <0x00> is so long, the file shrunk to 90KB from 229KB when line was deleted.

Below are lines 816-826 after <0x00> was deleted.

function do_enclose( $content = null,*MANY <0x00>*rn true; } if ( ! $site_id ) { $site_id = get_current_blog_id(); } $site_id = (int) $site_id; return $site_id === get_main_site_id( $network_id ); }

Would appreciate any help, thank you!