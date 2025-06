Hi

On the Homepage header, I’ve set the opacity to 0.5 under the Elementor options.

Elementor settings

Why is the front end on the Home Page not displaying the transparency ?

Front end

Yet, the same header is displaying the transparency on the listing detail page.

Detail page

Is there a custom css code which is conflicting with the elementor settings ?

Homepage link

Listing detail page

Fyi , it’s Wordpress template using Elementor page builder.

Anyone care to troubleshoot the issue ?

Thanks in Advance.