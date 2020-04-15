Website Feedback Needed

The site doesn’t work at all without JavaScript, so that would immediately send me looking elsewhere.

With JavaScript enabled, it is not keyboard navigable, and I find the screen change with minimal mouse scroll disorientating.

I tried watching the initial video, but the text disappears before I can read it. If it appeared as “completed” text, I would be able to read it more quickly, but the animated text “filling up” makes it difficult for me. The horrendous background music doesn’t help.

There is no contact information, just a contact form. I would never consider doing business with a company without knowing exactly who they are and where they’re based.

Sorry to be so negative, but it’s better to know the problems before you launch.