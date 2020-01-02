Website feedback? A cross between Discourse, Slack, StackOverflow

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: You claim to offer “The best features from StackOverflow, Discourse, Slack, Reddit, Disqus”, which is a bold claim, but you don’t go into much detail as to what these are. I also found this claim off-putting. We get quite a few people on here asking how to build the next WhatsApp or Facebook. For me, initially, this sounded a bit like that.

Thanks! That’s good to know. I now changed to “The main features from …”.

(“main features” instead of “best features”.) — I’m hoping this sounds less lofty (?).

I still didn’t write anywhere what I think those main features are. Not sure where to do that. I’d say: Slack: the sidebar with chat channels / topics, + the chat itself. StackOverflow: Question-Answers topic structure, good answers shown first. Disqus: threaded blog comments, best first. Reddit: threaded open-ended discussions, best comments surface to the top.

At first glance, it feels like Talkyard is trying to be too many things

Hmm. Maybe this can be a marketing & how-people-percieve-it problem. I’d say it’s not a tech or coding problem. E.g. adding support for blog comments, in an iframe, wasn’t that much work, and the chat also didn’t take that long to implement when everything else was done. — Coding wise, it’s just one thing, visualized in some different ways. — Maybe I need to think about how I write about this, so people don’t get the impression that it’s a bunch of separate things glued together.

The fact that there are established solutions for all of these things. What makes Talkyard any different?

Right now, I’d say 1) Talkyard’s Question-Answers is similar to StackOverflow for Teams, but open source and more broadly usable (e.g. for “open” communities with external people). And 2) like Disqus (blog comments) but no ads or tracking. … Later when the chat works well, it can be: 3) One tool for everything, no need to spend time searching for integrations and connecting different things with each other, or wondering “did I write about this in Slack? or was this in an email? or in Discourse?” — there could be just one place.

But right now, people seem to use Talkyard either for primarily 1: Q&A, or 2: blog comments.

It wasn’t obvious for me that you could click on the boxes under the sub-headings

Good to know, maybe I can add a bit colors to make them look clickable. [edit: Now done]

rework the project’s home page to make it clear(er) what you are offering and who you are aiming at.

Ok, yes this is the feedback I’m getting from others too. I think I need to ask the one’s who use the software, what they like about it, so I can create a page that uses their own works and terminology and use cases.

(Probably there’ll be different pages, e.g. one for startups, another for mid/large biz, another for schools, one for non-profits. And the main homepage — it’ll either focus on the most “important” type of users, or there’ll be buttons that link each user type to their own landing page.)

Thanks for having taken a closer look, and for the feedback :- )