Website critique

Fellow pundits,
We launched a new website www.thesevenwisemen.net two months ago. Our ad campaigns’ CTR is high to very high but conversions have been way below expectations. We already tried different iterations (contents and/or design changes), and conversions are still below average.
We’re looking for critiques regarding content and design.
Are contents crisp and motivational enough?
Does the site have enough appeal and selling power?
What are its strengths and weaknesses?
We want to stay away from using a rigid B2B business lingo and we kept the content relatable and demystified as much as possible.
Your feedback is appreciated and I value your time and consideration in advance.
Elie K