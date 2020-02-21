Website critique

#1

Fellow pundits,

We launched a new website www.thesevenwisemen.net two months ago. Our ad campaigns’ CTR is high to very high but conversions have been way below expectations. We already tried different iterations (contents and/or design changes), and conversions are still below average.

We’re looking for critiques regarding content and design.

  • Are contents crisp and motivational enough?

  • Does the site have enough appeal and selling power?

  • What are its strengths and weaknesses?

We want to stay away from using a rigid B2B business lingo and we kept the content relatable and demystified as much as possible.

Your feedback is appreciated and I value your time and consideration in advance.

Elie K

#2

I’ll start off with what I don’t like. The navigation is confusing, don’t know where you are, seems to not respond to the main navigational anchor elements or is slow to respond and why two contact pages? The website isn’t responsive, the pictures on a wide screen such as my 27 inch monitor looks really nice, but I suspect it would not look so good on a smaller monitor or one with less resolution. As for content, I have no idea what the website is about? You might want to stay away from B2B business lingo, but people still need to know what it is about. I was expecting a bigger image when clicked on the smaller pictures, but was redirecting to a different page. That is also confusing.

The color is good though it would look better in blue and orange (I’m joking about the later part as I’m a Detroit Tigers fan). The images are nice, but I don’t understand the point of going to a different part of the website?

#3

A TEN MB page load for 3.47kb of content??? Time to go back to the drawing board

#4

I agree to what @Pepster64 already said. :slightly_smiling_face:

My two cents is that IMHO it’s never necessary to make the navigation Javascript dependent.

Please try use your site with script disabled in the browser and learn what essential parts of the site could be inaccessible or missing if a script fails.

It could happen that the nav bar gets covered by the content below.

That said, I think the site has an air of novelty in its design, though I sense a mix of reading directions in the design/layout?

#5

Thanks for the feedback guys,

I took on-board all of your notes and I did test the site with Java disabled. The site is responsive, but it looks like a few pages aren’t displaying the pix adequately - will fix that.

If I want to zoom in on the core challenges we’re facing. There’s one thing confusing me: on pages such as https://www.thesevenwisemen.net/services/business-consulting/feasibility-studies/ and https://www.thesevenwisemen.net/services/business-consulting/strategic-business-planning/ , I believe contents on either page is clear and informative enough? with enough selling power? and visually-attractive enough?

Our ads are using either page as the landing page. Length of visit goes up to 90 seconds on either with a high bounce rate (over 80%). While on the homepage, length of visit is over 2…45 min, and bounce rate is below 50%.

#6

Are you referring to the homepage? It’d doing well according to Analytics: visit duration is over 2.5 min while bounce rate is <50%

#7

I did test the site with Java disabled and it provides all the required info to make sense out of it.

If I want to zoom in on the core challenges we’re facing. There’s one thing confusing me: on pages such as https://www.thesevenwisemen.net/services/business-consulting/feasibility-studies/ and https://www.thesevenwisemen.net/services/business-consulting/strategic-business-planning/ , I believe contents on either page is clear and informative enough? with enough selling power? and visually-attractive enough?

#8

There are dozens of HTML and CSS errors which you need to fix https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesevenwisemen.net%2F and if you check the speed with GTMetrix, you’ll see plenty to fix there https://gtmetrix.com/reports/www.thesevenwisemen.net/PAPt3pva