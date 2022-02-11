Website crashes

CMS & WordPress
#1

My website crashes after few changes in html and css. I have updated my cms but i want older version of wordpress so i played with html,css of my site. I contacted the cms provider they said u have changed the databases file. Now what to do now

#2

I’m not clear what you’re asking here.

If your site is broken after whatever changes you made, then I’d suggest the solution is to restore a working backup and be more careful with your changes. smile Making changes on a live site is usually a mistake. Make your changes and test them thoroughly on a backup copy first, and then upload them to the main site, when you are sure everything is in order.

#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.