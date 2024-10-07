Website content is too long, all product images are too large, need .webp format,

We have a home page with many images and content, the images are using .jpg format. This is the URL: https://shoptraitim.com

I asked a company to help improve the Seo problem. But they required my technicians to optimize the content to only 1/3 of the number displayed on the website, reduce the product images to 50% in size, and require all to be in .webp format. [I am afraid that when I cut a lot of content and images, my website will drop a lot and many websites still do the same as me but the ranking is still high]

I contacted another Seo company and they advised me that those things do not significantly affect or relate to the ranking that my website has. What they saw was that my website was quite slow and the experience was not good on mobile phones. But I found that my website was still fast and worked well on mobile phones.

Between two opposing opinions about my website, which direction should I take to fix it most effectively?