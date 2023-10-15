Website broken after migrations

Greetings,

My email service had been broken for two weeks when I decided to migrate to Mochahost. I’m now able to send and receive email, but the captcha on my contact form is broken. I suspect it has to do with my DNS and NS records, since I confess to not having a good grasp of this part of the whole process.

Porkbun is my registrar and I have been using the free version of Cloudflare. My site was completely offline for a couple of days, but I’m back online after having temporarily suspended the Cloudflare account.

I know the whole thing should have been a simple process of copy and pasting, but I’ve somehow managed to muck it up. Please help me unmuck it.