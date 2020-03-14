WebPageTest returning horrible results with video tag

@pdxSherpa thanks for trying to help. Unfortunately I can’t share the link for the site but there is no need, it’s not about the site itself but the video script tag which messes up speed results. I made a demo with same code as in my first post , http://zerobrainwash.com/sandbox/video/ , and the results from that page are http://www.webpagetest.org/result/141003_J6_AH7/1/details/ .

I have also uploaded the airbnb’s code for reference, they are using the same code as mine. If by dynamic video background you mean have video in background CSS property, such thing does not exist. .

Looking through airbnb’s code and trying to understand what’s their secret sauce, I realized they use preload attribute. So I tried that, meaning that the video starts loading only after everything else has executed and was loaded, that should fix it then, right? Still no.

Here are my experiment results:

Code as in my first post, no preload attribute - http://www.webpagetest.org/result/141003_SA_ATN/1/details/

Same code, except preload is set to auto - http://www.webpagetest.org/result/141003_1Y_B3A/1/details/

Preload set to none, video starts loading when window.load even is fired - http://www.webpagetest.org/result/141003_J6_B32/1/details/ .

All three produce practically the same results. Now look at Airbnb results, it’s like black magic:

Interestingly enough, their home page had produced better speed index when I tried earlier, around 18000. Also, I checked their video, maybe that’s what it all comes down to, the video itself but their video is even longer and bigger than the one in my demo.