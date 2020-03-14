WebPageTest returning horrible results with video tag

Hi there,
I am including a video in my home page. The speed index on Webpagetest.org after the video has been uploaded is horrible, over 20000. I was wondering what would be the correct way to include video to speed up rendering? Airbnb for example also has HTML5 video on their home page but their speed index is still 2000 or so which is fine.
I am including the video like this:
<video autoplay="autoplay" id="video" poster="img/videos/hero_video.jpg">
<source src="img/videos/hero_video.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
<source src="img/videos/hero_video.ogv" type="video/ogg" />
<source src="img/videos/hero_video.webm" type="video/webm" />
</video>