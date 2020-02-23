Webpage that relates to more than 1 parent page

This new webpage, new-page.html, needs to find a place to live on our site. What is best-practice for this very common scenario?

The information should live within/with more than 1 parent.

homepage/parent1/new-page.html

homepage/parent2/new-page.html

Rather than duplicating the content on a total of two web pages, what is best practice? Should this new content be 1 step away from the homepage?

homepage/new-page.html

with links to parent1 and parent2?

If so, how might that be communicated visually, when clearly, this new page is dependant on parent1 and/or parent2’s existance, rather than the other way around?

Finally, if it does live one step away from the homepage, as I am suggesting, must the navigation menu reflect that? Do I have to make room for it somewhere, or can we keep the link off the homepage?