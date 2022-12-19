Webpack/Polyfill Issues with Nodemailer

Hello,
I am a novice in javascript and coding in general so bear with me.
I am trying to use Nodemailer to send emails from my React JS App but get this error.
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in...
and it repeats this error for ‘fs’, ‘path’, ‘crypto’, ‘url’ and many others. It also says…
webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
Then it gives instructions on how to do this:
If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
- add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "crypto": require.resolve("crypto-browserify") }'
- install 'crypto-browserify'
If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
resolve.fallback: { "crypto": false }
I’m confused though where I should write this fallback code.
Any clarification and help on where exactly I should write this code would be appreciated
Thanks