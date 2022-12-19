Webpack/Polyfill Issues with Nodemailer

Hello,

I am a novice in javascript and coding in general so bear with me.

I am trying to use Nodemailer to send emails from my React JS App but get this error.

Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in...

and it repeats this error for ‘fs’, ‘path’, ‘crypto’, ‘url’ and many others. It also says…

webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default. This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.

Then it gives instructions on how to do this:

If you want to include a polyfill, you need to: - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "crypto": require.resolve("crypto-browserify") }' - install 'crypto-browserify' If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this: resolve.fallback: { "crypto": false }

I’m confused though where I should write this fallback code.

Any clarification and help on where exactly I should write this code would be appreciated

Thanks