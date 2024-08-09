WebP conversion and fallback support

I try to use WebP conversion and a fallback support.
How to achieve using PHP?
https://www.convertapi.com/doc/php-library
Important:
I need to use rewrite rules option for WebP display on your site. Both of these options will provide fallback support, so if a visitor is using a browser that doesn’t support WebP images, the optimized JPG or PNG versions will be served instead.
An example:
// Code snippet is using the ConvertAPI PHP Client: https://github.com/ConvertAPI/convertapi-php
ConvertApi::setApiSecret('XXX');
$result = ConvertApi::convert('webp', [
'File' => '/path/to/my_file.png',
], 'png'
);
$result->saveFiles('/path/to/result/dir');