WebP conversion and fallback support

PHP
1

I try to use WebP conversion and a fallback support.
How to achieve using PHP?
https://www.convertapi.com/doc/php-library

Important:
I need to use rewrite rules option for WebP display on your site. Both of these options will provide fallback support, so if a visitor is using a browser that doesn’t support WebP images, the optimized JPG or PNG versions will be served instead.

An example:

 // Code snippet is using the ConvertAPI PHP Client: https://github.com/ConvertAPI/convertapi-php

    ConvertApi::setApiSecret('XXX');
    $result = ConvertApi::convert('webp', [
            'File' => '/path/to/my_file.png',
        ], 'png'
    );
    $result->saveFiles('/path/to/result/dir');