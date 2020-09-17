Webkit scrollbar different for different phone brands

rambleon: rambleon: Samsung also uses the android os so don’t understand when you say

The default browser on iphones is webkit based (ios) but I believe Android machines do not use webkit as a default (was gecko but I’m not an Android expert) although you may be able to use a different browser on those devices that is webkit based (webview?). Even if they are webkit based they still may not support the webkit prefix and indeed may not support the newer css syntax either.

As I have said many times in the forums when you use prefixes you are taking a risk as they are non standard properties and may not be fully supported. You also take a risk when you use the latest official properties as they will not be immediately implemented in some devices. Indeed you may have to wait years in some cases.

So my answer to your question is that I do not think it is possible to do what you want across all devices.

Your job as a designer would be to anticipate this and design your elements as I mentioned above so that by their very design a user could see that they need to scroll.

I do see this quite often on my Mac desktop where there are scrollable elements (without visible scrollbars) that I did not know could be scrolled because they were badly designed. On my mobile I tend to scroll up and down on everything so seldom miss a scrollbox without scrollbar.

Sorry but I don’t see an easy solution to this.

Note that the new scrollbar properties I mentioned above do have support in Firefox for Android so may be of use.