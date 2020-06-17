Webkit scrollbar different for different phone brands

rambleon: rambleon: but on Huawei Honor 6X only appears when you try to scroll

The code you are using is webkit only and I believe the Huawei is android so the code won’t apply.

Styling scrollbars is not fully implemented at the moment although I believe Firefox now has some support. Have a look at the last demo in this CSS tricks article that shows some styling for scrollbars for webkit and Firefox.

CSS-Tricks – 23 Nov 18 The Current State of Styling Scrollbars | CSS-Tricks If you need to style your scrollbars right now, one option is to use a collection of ::webkit prefixed CSS properties. CodePen Embed Fallback Sadly, that

Whether it is supported on the device of your choice is another matter and generally scrollbar appearance (and appearing) is usually at the discretion of the device.

I’m actually on a mac desktop and in Chrome there are no scrollbars on pages and they only appear when you focus on the page or start to scroll.

Of course on mobile devices everyone knows that they have to scroll vertically anyway and would not really need the indication of a vertical scrollbar. A problem can arise when you need to sideways scroll on a small device as its not always obvious there is more content. In most cases you can design the element so that its more obvious there is more content to the side or provide some clue such as showing cut off content or gradually faded out content.