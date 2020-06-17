Webkit scrollbar different for different phone brands

Hi have the following:
`::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 12px;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
border-radius: 10px;
}
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
border-radius: 10px;
-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
}`
Appears ok on Samsung A7 on any box that has more content than is visible
but on Huawei Honor 6X only appears when you try to scroll - so no indication that there is more content than is visible.
Any solution for this, any help much appreciated
Thanks