Webkit scrollbar different for different phone brands

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi have the following:

`::-webkit-scrollbar {
    width: 12px;
}
 
::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
    -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); 
    border-radius: 10px;
}
 
::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
    border-radius: 10px;
    -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0 0 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.5); 
}`

Appears ok on Samsung A7 on any box that has more content than is visible
but on Huawei Honor 6X only appears when you try to scroll - so no indication that there is more content than is visible.
Any solution for this, any help much appreciated
Thanks

#2

Hey @rambleon when you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
