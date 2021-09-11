Webiste Loading CSS/JScript Not Completeing - Worked For Years?

You have some code at the bottom of your script.js that is a bug.

$(document).ready($(document).on('submit', function() { if ($("#question:contains('href=')").length > 0) return false; });

This is not right in that it is expecting a function in document.ready and so is confused. I am not sure if you purposely meant not to put this submit event inside of the anonymous function that ready() typically expects. Try putting this in…

$(document).ready(function() { $(document).on('submit', 'form', function(e) { if ($("#question:contains('href=')").length > 0) return false; }); });

This should at least resolve the error and get your site loading again. We are saying that when the document is ready, we attach an event to the submit of a form and then process your code. This should get you running and on to whatever you were making.

Note: Heads up, I have no idea what your intention with this code is, so take my example with a grain of salt. It is just showing you what is wrong and how you might go about fixing it.