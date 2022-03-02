Webhost free

Hello I’m trying to make my system into online but I have a problem with 000webhost since my internet provider(PLDT) blocked it ,Is there any other free webhost?
Have you tried searching?
Yes ,I already tried to search .
I also tried the search and there were thousands of references, what did your search return?
If your **system"" does not require database functionality there are even more solutions for ‘flat-file web pages’
My system does require a database.
I use the 000webhost since I found a solution for my internet provider.
The search I used was;
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera&q=free+webhost%3F&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
I also searched this forum for “free webhosting” and found numerous Topics.
One problem I found with “free web hosting” was that the Internet Service Provider decided to withdraw their services and gave no reasons for their actions.
I would be tempted to try reputable companies such as GitHub, Googe, Netlify, Wordpress, Wix, Weebly…
https://www.wpbeginner.com/showcase/best-free-website-hosting-compared/
The cheapest flexible low cost solution is hosting a static site from a cdn. I use aws but all the major players have cdns for next to nothing. However, this requires a change in mind set. One that limits or removes the server completely from the equation. You can’t really host legacy monoliths in this manor that are dependent on a server.
GitHub pages is good option but their are a lot of limitations and content restrictions. If you violate them in any way they will probably just take your site down without notice. Many of them are fairly generic. So be careful. GitHub’s censorship guidelines are about as far left as they get when it comes to pages sites hosted on their infrastructure. Not typically a problem with code but hosting pages with actual content possibly optionated in a way they disagree a problem.
I would recommend InfinityFree.
Why? What do they offer that other similar services don’t? Do you have personal experience with the service? Some more detail would be very helpful
A static site with limited restrictions and be created at 0 cost on aws using s3 + cloudfront free tier.
Unless you really think it’s possible for your storage and traffic to exceed those limits on the free tier.
These are the violations of acceptable use on aws.
- for any illegal or fraudulent activity;
- to violate the rights of others;
- to threaten, incite, promote, or actively encourage violence, terrorism, or other serious harm;
- for any content or activity that promotes child sexual exploitation or abuse;
- to violate the security, integrity, or availability of any user, network, computer or communications system, software application, or network or computing device;
- to distribute, publish, send, or facilitate the sending of unsolicited mass email or other messages, promotions, advertising, or solicitations (or “spam”).
These are the violations on github pages.
- is unlawful or promotes unlawful activities;
- is or contains sexually obscene content;
- is libelous, defamatory, or fraudulent;
- is discriminatory or abusive toward any individual or group;
- gratuitously depicts or glorifies violence, including violent images;
- is or contains false, inaccurate, or intentionally deceptive information that is likely to adversely affect the public interest (including health, safety, election integrity, and civic participation);
- directly supports unlawful active attack or malware campaigns that are causing technical harms — such as using our platform to deliver malicious executables or as attack infrastructure, for example by organizing denial of service attacks or managing command and control servers — with no implicit or explicit dual-use purpose prior to the abuse occurring; or
- shares unauthorized product licensing keys, software for generating unauthorized product licensing keys, or software for bypassing checks for product licensing keys, including extension of a free license beyond its trial period; or
- infringes any proprietary right of any party, including patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, right of publicity, or other right.
See the difference.
Basically github pages can take down your website for anything they disagree with.