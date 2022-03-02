Webhost free

The cheapest flexible low cost solution is hosting a static site from a cdn. I use aws but all the major players have cdns for next to nothing. However, this requires a change in mind set. One that limits or removes the server completely from the equation. You can’t really host legacy monoliths in this manor that are dependent on a server.

GitHub pages is good option but their are a lot of limitations and content restrictions. If you violate them in any way they will probably just take your site down without notice. Many of them are fairly generic. So be careful. GitHub’s censorship guidelines are about as far left as they get when it comes to pages sites hosted on their infrastructure. Not typically a problem with code but hosting pages with actual content possibly optionated in a way they disagree a problem.