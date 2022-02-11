Webcam working on Windows but not linux

JavaScript
I need your help. I have the below js script that is working perfect well on Windows but when i move it to linux server it is not working. The camera is not coming on.

<?php
var_dump($_POST);
?>
<!doctype html>
<head>
    <style>
        /* CSS comes here */
        #video {
            border: 1px solid black;
            width: 320px;
            height: 240px;
        }

        #photo {
            border: 1px solid black;
            width: 320px;
            height: 240px;
        }

        #canvas {
            display: none;
        }

        .camera {
            width: 340px;
            display: inline-block;
        }

        .output {
            width: 340px;
            display: inline-block;
        }

        #startbutton {
            display: block;
            position: relative;
            margin-left: auto;
            margin-right: auto;
            bottom: 36px;
            padding: 5px;
            background-color: #6a67ce;
            border: 1px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7);
            font-size: 14px;
            color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1.0);
            cursor: pointer;
        }

        .contentarea {
            font-size: 16px;
            font-family: Arial;
            text-align: center;
        }
    </style>
    <title>My Favorite Sport</title>
</head>

<body>

    <form method="POST" action="do_upload.php">

        <div class="contentarea">
            <h1>
                Using Javascript to capture Photo
            </h1>
            <div class="camera">
                <video id="video">Video stream not available.</video>
            </div>
            <div>
                <!--button id="startbutton">Take photo</button-->
                <input type=button value="Take Snapshot" onClick="take_snapshot()" id="startbutton">
                <input type="hidden" name="image" class="image-tag" id="image-tag">
            </div>
            <canvas id="canvas"></canvas>
            <div class="output">
                <img id="photo" alt="The screen capture will appear in this box.">
                <input type="submit" name="Submit" value="submit" />
            </div>

        </div>
    </form>

    <script>
        /* JS comes here */
        (function () {

            var shutter = new Audio();
            shutter.autoplay = false;
            shutter.src = navigator.userAgent.match(/Firefox/) ? 'shutter.ogg' : 'shutter.mp3';
            var width = 320; // We will scale the photo width to this
            var height = 0; // This will be computed based on the input stream

            var streaming = false;
            var video = null;
            var canvas = null;
            var photo = null;
            var startbutton = null;
            function startup() {
                video = document.getElementById('video');
                canvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
                photo = document.getElementById('photo');
                startbutton = document.getElementById('startbutton');
                navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
                    video: true,
                    audio: false
                })
                        .then(function (stream) {
                            video.srcObject = stream;
                            video.play();
                        })
                        .catch(function (err) {
                            console.log("An error occurred: " + err);
                        });
                video.addEventListener('canplay', function (ev) {
                    if (!streaming) {
                        height = video.videoHeight / (video.videoWidth / width);
                        if (isNaN(height)) {
                            height = width / (4 / 3);
                        }

                        video.setAttribute('width', width);
                        video.setAttribute('height', height);
                        canvas.setAttribute('width', width);
                        canvas.setAttribute('height', height);
                        streaming = true;
                    }
                }, false);
                startbutton.addEventListener('click', function (ev) {
                    takepicture();
                    ev.preventDefault();
                }, false);
                clearphoto();
            }


            function clearphoto() {
                var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
                context.fillStyle = "#AAA";
                context.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
                var data = canvas.toDataURL('image/png');
                photo.setAttribute('src', data);
            }

            function takepicture() {
                // play sound effect
                try {
                    shutter.currentTime = 0;
                } catch (e) {
                    ;
                } // fails in IE
                shutter.play();
                // take snapshot and get image data

                var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
                if (width && height) {
                    canvas.width = width;
                    canvas.height = height;
                    context.drawImage(video, 0, 0, width, height);
                    var data = canvas.toDataURL('image/png');
                    photo.setAttribute('src', data);
                    $.ajax({
                        type: "POST",
                        url: "do_upload.php",
                        data: {
                            imgBase64: data,
                            imgName: "webcam.png"
                        }
                    }).done(function (o) {
                        console.log('saved');
                    });
                } else {
                    clearphoto();
                }

            }

            window.addEventListener('load', startup, false);
        })();
    </script>
</body>

</html>

Anything I may be missing

