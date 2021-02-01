Webcam over localhost to another machine

spaceshiptrooper: spaceshiptrooper: pretty legal

Anything that gets described as “pretty legal” is well worth running the other direction from.

Javascript cannot access the webcam on another computer.

If computer X is hosting images from a webcam, then computer Y isn’t accessing the webcam on another computer, it’s accessing the hosted images/feed, which is an entirely different scenario.

WebcamJS, so far as i can see, does not host the resulting images; it accesses the LOCAL webcam, and sticks the LOCAL webcam’s image into an html element in the browser LOCALLY.