Webcam over localhost to another machine

PHP
After much troubleshooting, I have been able to work the webcam fine for now but when i connect the localhost using the machine’s IP from another PC it say’s webcam.js error? kindly help me solve this issue. Thank you. Below is my code.

  <div class="col-75">   
     <div id="my_camera"></div><br>
            <input type=button value="Take Snapshot" onClick="take_snapshot()" name="image">
            <input type="hidden" name="image" class="image-tag">
                
            
            <div class="col-md-6">
            <div id="results">Your captured image will appear here...

            </div>
            
         </div></div>    
      <div class="row">
           
      <input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success" name="ronel">
      </div>
          
  </form>
</div>
</body>
</html>

    <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/webcamjs/1.0.25/webcam.min.js"></script>
   
 <!-- Configure a few settings and attach camera -->
<script language="JavaScript">
    Webcam.set({
        width: 140,
        height: 150,
        image_format: 'jpeg',
        jpeg_quality: 90
    });
  
    Webcam.attach( '#my_camera' );
  
    function take_snapshot() {
        Webcam.snap( function(data_uri) {
            $(".image-tag").val(data_uri);
            document.getElementById('results').innerHTML = '<img src="'+data_uri+'"/>';
        } );
    }
</script>