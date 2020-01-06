Web Storage Vs Session Storage Vs Local Storage?

m3g4p0p: m3g4p0p: Hi @codeispoetry, the session storage persists data for the current session only, whereas the local storage persists even after browser restarts; both are implementing the Storage interface that is part of the web storage API.

Thanks.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Web storage is where it’s stored on someone elses machine.

Local storage is where it’s stored on your own machine.

Session storage is where it’s stored on your own machine, while the web browser is active.

Nice. Thanks.

Local storage(persistent session storage) is more powerful.

So here →

A simple shopping Cart for self learning JavaScript var x = 1 $('btn').click(function() { x = 3 print(x) } will print 3. var x = 1 $('btn').click(function() { print(x) x = 3 } Will print 1 (the first time, anyway.).

Local storage will be better option.