Each time I am running PageSpeed Insights I am getting suggestion to “Serve images in next-gen formats” using “Image formats like WebP and AVIF”. Thru the years I have read, including on SitePoint, about those new formats but I have never considered them, so far. By looking at this support table it looks like AVIF has still a long way to go versus Webp.

I am wondering if you guys web developers are using them or not ? WebP or AVIF ? Or waiting for Jpeg XL ?