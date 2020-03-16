Web Scraping for a Site that Uses Inline Styles

The view source for the site that I am trying to scrape looks like this:

<tr class="productListing-even"> <td align="center" valign="top" class="productListing-data" style="position:relative;padding-bottom: 5px;" width="25%"><a style="position:relative;float:left;" href="product_info.php?products_id=477998&kind=2&cPath=172_23_45&description=Marquise-Floral-Crystal-Adjustable-Evening-Bracelet-/-Anklet"><img src="images/20200228/thumb/EVB1133-@BK-JET@ADJ-575H@477998@725@04@200.jpg" title="Marquise Floral Crystal Adjustable Evening Bracelet / Anklet" width="200" border="0" height="200" alt="Marquise Floral Crystal Adjustable Evening Bracelet / Anklet"><span class="small_cart" ></span></a>

I am trying to scrape the image links with the following code:

const rp = require('request-promise'); const $ = require('cheerio'); const url = 'https://www.example.com'; rp(url) .then(function(html) { console.log($('tr.productListing-even', html).text()); console.log($('td.productListing-data > a > img', html).text()); console.log($('[width="200"]','[border="0"]','[height="200"]', html).text()); console.log($('a:style*="position:relative"', html).text()); }) .catch(function(err) { //handle error });

I am not getting any output when I run >node test.js.