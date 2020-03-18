Web Scraper Outputs Just One Item Instead of Many

A part of my view source looks like this:
<td align="center" valign="top" class="productListing-data" style="position:relative;padding-bottom: 5px;" width="25%">
<a style="position:relative;float:left;" href="product_info.php?products_id=474302&kind=2&cPath=172_93_96&description=
3PCS---Round-Metal-Link-Chain-Layered-Anklets-">
<img src="images/20200131/thumb/AK0065-@GDXX@3P-03H-75_3L@474302@350@01@200.jpg" title="
3PCS - Round Metal Link Chain Layered Anklets " width="200" border="0" height="200" alt="
3PCS - Round Metal Link Chain Layered Anklets ">
<td align="center" valign="top" class="productListing-data" style="position:relative;padding-bottom: 5px;" width="25%">
<a style="position:relative;float:left;" href="product_info.php?products_id=474303&kind=2&cPath=172_93_96&description=
3PCS---Round-Metal-Link-Chain-Layered-Anklets-">
<img src="images/20200131/thumb/AK0065-@RHXX@3P-03H-75_3L@474303@350@01@200.jpg" title="
3PCS - Round Metal Link Chain Layered Anklets " width="200" border="0" height="200" alt="
3PCS - Round Metal Link Chain Layered Anklets ">
<td align="center" valign="top" class="productListing-data" style="position:relative;padding-bottom: 5px;" width="25%">
<a style="position:relative;float:left;" href="product_info.php?products_id=479684&kind=2&cPath=172_93_96&description=Faceted-Bead-Pearl-Link-Anklet">
<img src="images/20200312/thumb/AK0015-@GD-NMLT2@02H-9_3L@479684@225@01@200.jpg" title="Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet" width="200" border="0" height="200" alt="Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet"><span class="small_cart" ></span></a><a href="product_info.php?products_id=479684&kind=2&cPath=172_93_96&description=Faceted-Bead-Pearl-Link-Anklet"><span style="display:-webkit-inline-box">479684</span><br /><a href="product_info.php?products_id=479684&kind=2&cPath=172_93_96&description=Faceted-Bead-Pearl-Link-Anklet"><font style="display: block;height:40px;text-transform: uppercase;" title="Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet">Faceted Bead Pearl Link Anklet</font></a> <a href="https://www.wonatrading.com/login">Login for Price</a> </td>
My node code looks like this:
const rp = require('request-promise');
const $ = require('cheerio');
const url = 'https://www.example.com';
rp(url)
.then(function(html) {
console.log($('td.productListing-data > a > img', html).attr('src'));
})
.catch(function(err) {
//handle error
});
When I execute the file, I get just one image when I should get all three:
C:\Users\Maureen\Desktop\scraper>node scraper.js
images/20200312/thumb/AK0015-@GD-NMLT2@02H-9_3L@479684@225@01@200.jpg