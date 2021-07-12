Web page looks differnt in every browser - What can I do?

HTML & CSS
#1

T test my registration page on 6 browsers.
I get 3 different layouts:

Firefox and explorer get ir right (What I wanted)

FIREFOX
FIREFOX1224×521 26.5 KB

Here is what Safari gives

SAFARI
SAFARI1223×544 24.1 KB

And here is what I get in Chrome, Opera and Edge

SCHROME
SCHROME1239×682 29.6 KB

I searched the web for solutions,
I found explanations why this happens, and general rules how to cope with it like "Keep it simple.
What is simple? is my code complicated ?

Here is the registration form code

<?php
;
	include_once 'header.php';
?><!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
 <head>
  <title> JavaScript </title>
   <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
	  <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-ui.min.js"></script>
	  <script type="text/css" src="js/jquery-ui.css"></script>
	  <link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.jquery.com/ui/1.11.0/themes/smoothness/jquery-ui.css">

<script type="text/javascript">
 
$(document).ready(function(){
   
 
	//check username availability using AJAx
	$("#username").keyup(function(){
		username = $("#username").val(); //Insert username input field value intu username variable
		if(username.length >0){
		   checkUsernameAvailability(username); //This function will chack username avgailability
	    }
	});//End check username availability using AJAx

	
	   
	$("#button").click(function(){
		  
	   
	  //Declare an empty array which will contain all empty fields which must be filled
	var unfilled = [];
	var firstname = document.getElementById('firstname');
	var lastname = document.getElementById('lastname');
	var email = document.getElementById('email');
	var username = document.getElementById('username');
	var pwd = document.getElementById('pwd');
	// Reset counter
    var i = 0;
	
	 if (firstname.value.length == 0)
      { 
	   unfilled[i] = 'first name'+'\n';
       i++;
	  }

	 if (lastname.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'last name'+'\n';
	   i++;
	   }
	 if (email.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'email'+'\n';
	   i++;
	  }
	 if (username.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'username'+'\n';
	   i++;
	  }
	 if (pwd.value.length == 0)
      {
	   unfilled[i] = 'password'+'\n';
	   i++;
	  }

	  //check if all form fields are not empty
	 if(unfilled.length > 0)
		{
		 event.preventDefault();
		 //If not all fields are filled - stop default action - the form data processing
	    
	    var message = '';
	    for( var i=0; i<=unfilled.length-1; i++)
		  {
		    message = message + unfilled[i];
		  }
		if(unfilled.length == 1){
		    alert ('The following field must be filled :'+'\n'+message);
		}else {
			alert ('The following '+i+'  field must be filled :'+'\n'+message);
		}
	    
       }
	
	}); //End button click
	   });//End ready

	  function checkUsernameAvailability(username){
	     
	    $.ajax({
		   method:'POST',
			   url:'includes/process_data.php',
		   data:'username='+username,
		   success:function(data){
		   $("#status").html(data);
		   if(data.includes("taken")){
			   document.getElementById("button").disabled = true;
			   document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "not-allowed";
		      }else{
			    document.getElementById("button").disabled = false;
				document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "pointer";
			    }
		   }
		})
 
	  }
   
  
	 
	
  </script>
</script>
 </head>

 <body>
  <section class="main-container">
     <div id="" class="main-wrapper">
		
			<h2>Sign Up</h2>
	     	<form class="signup-form" method="post" id="form" action="includes/add_new_user.inc.php">
				<input type="text" id='firstname' name="firstname" placeholder="First Name">
				<input type="text" id="lastname" name="lastname" placeholder="Last Name">
				<input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="E-mail">
				<div class="input_qm">
					<input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9.-_]{5,10}"><img id="qm_usrnm" class="question_mark" src="images/question-mark.svg" width="25" height="25" alt="Username rules">
				</div>
				<!-- The following div will contain the data telling registrants if username is available -->
				<div id="status" style="text-align: center; font-family: david;"></div>
				
			   
				 <div id="" class="input_qm">
					<input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password">
					<img id="qm_pwd" class="question_mark" src="images/question-mark.svg" width="25" height="25" alt="Password rules">
			    </div>
				<button type="submit" name="submit" id="button" class= "disabled">Sign Up</button>

            </form>
		
     </div>
	 
  </section>
 </body>
</html>

Here is the CSS

*{margin:0; padding:0;}

html, body, div, span, applet, object, iframe,
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, p, blockquote, pre,
a, abbr, acronym, address, big, cite, code,
del, dfn, em, font, img, ins, kbd, q, s, samp,
small, strike, strong, sub, sup, tt, var,
dl, dt, dd, ol, ul, li,
fieldset, form, label, legend,
table, caption, tbody, tfoot, thead, tr, th, td {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
	border: 0;
	outline: 0;
	font-weight: inherit;
	font-style: inherit;
	font-size: 100%;
	font-family: inherit;
	vertical-align: baseline;
}
/* remember to define focus styles! */
:focus {
	outline: 0;
}
body {
	line-height: 1;
	color: black;
	background: white;
}
ol, ul {
	list-style: none;
}
/* tables still need 'cellspacing="0"' in the markup */
table {
	border-collapse: separate;
	border-spacing: 0;
}
caption, th, td {
	text-align: left;
	font-weight: normal;
}
blockquote:before, blockquote:after,
q:before, q:after {
	content: "";
}
blockquote, q {
	quotes: "" "";
}

.main-wrapper {
  margin :0 auto;
  width: 1200px;
 }

 a {
    text-decoration: none;
}

body {
  background-color: #ccc; 
}

/*   Header */

header nav {
  width: 100%;
  height: 60px;
  background-color: #ccc;
}

header nav ul {
 float: left;
 }

  header nav ul li {
 float: left;
 list-style: none;
 margin: 0 10px;
 }

 header nav ul li a {
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 16px;
 color: #111;
 line-height: 63px;
}

 header .nav-login {
 float: right;
 }

  header .nav-login form {
 float: left;
 padding-top: 15px;
 }

 header .nav-login form input {
 float: left;
 width: 140px;
 height: 30px;
 padding: 0px 10px;
 margin-right: 10px;
 border: none;
 background-color: #f3f3f3;
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 14px;
 color: #111;
 line-height: 30px;
 }

 header .nav-login form button {
 float: left;
 width: 60px;
 height: 30px;
 margin-right: 10px;
 border: none;
 background-color: #f3f3f3;
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 14px;
 color: #111;
 cursor: pointer;
 }

 header .nav-login form button:hover {
  width: 62px;
 height: 32px;
  font-weight: bold;
 }

 .disabled{
 background-color: #ccc;
 cursor: not-allowed;
 }

  header .nav-login a {
 display: block;
 width: auto;
 height: 30px;
 float: left;
 border: none;
 background-color: #ccc;
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 14px;
 color: #111;
 line-height: 63px;
 cursor: pointer;
 }

  .main-container {
 padding-top: 40px;
 }

  .main-container h2 {
 padding-top: 40px;
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 40px;
 color: #111;
 line-height: 50px;
 text-align: center;
 }

  /*Sign up form*/

 .signup-form {
    width: 400px;
	margin: 0 auto;
	padding-top: 30px; 
 }

  .signup-form input {
 width: 80%;
 height: 40px;
 padding: 0px 5%;
 margin-bottom: 5px;
 border: none;
 background-color: #fff;
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 16px;
 color: #222;
 line-height: 40px; 
 }

 .input_qm {
  width: 100%;
  height: 40px;
  margin-bottom: 5px;
  
  }

 .question_mark {
  float: right;
  margin: 5px;
  }





 .signup-form button {
 display: block;
 margin: 10px auto;
 width: 90px;
 height: 30px;
 border: none;
 background-color: #222;
 font-family: arial;
 font-size: 16px;
 color: #fff;
 cursor: pointer; 
 }

 .signup-form button:hover {
 width: 94px;
 height: 32px;
 font-weight: bold;
 }
 
 .disabled{
 cursor: not-allowed;
 }

The part of resetting variables after the
*{margin:0; padding:0;}

was added as an attempt to follow suggestions,

What else can I do
Is my code complicated?

Shuold I simplify something
What should I try to change when I get these layout results ?

#2

I suspect the problem may be due to the use of float.

There are people here who know far more than I who will give you a definitive answer. But I wonder if using :after would achieve a more consistent layout?

#3

Just to add to the confusion, this is what I get with your code on Chrome v.91.0.4472.124 on Windows

image
image3000×1920 143 KB

using a downloaded image that I changed to an .svg