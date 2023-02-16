Web Hosting Search Engine Affiliate Marketing Free HTML Widget

Hi, I created this free web hosting search engine affiliate marketing HTML Widget.
Web Hosting is one of the most profitable affiliate marketing niches.
HTML Widget Installation Instructions:
-
Download the txt file with the HTML code.
-
Sign up to the affiliate programs of any 8 web hosting companies you want.
-
Add your affiliate web hosting companies names/links in the HTML code.
For example replace the Web Hosting Company 1 with the name of your affiliate web hosting company and replace the Web Hosting Link 1 with the affiliate link of this web hosting company.
Web Hosting Companies 1-4 appear Per Month $0-$9 Per Year $0-$119
Web Hosting Company 5 appear Per Month $10-$48 Per Year $120-$587
Web Hosting Company 6 appear Per Month $49-$149 Per Year $120-$588
Web Hosting Companies 7-8 appear Per Month $149+ Per Year $589+
You can add relevant web hosting companies so they match these price ranges.
You can include a web hosting company more than once and also you can add original (not affiliate links) of some web hosting companies if you are not promoting 8 web hosting companies as an affiliate.
-
Copy-paste the html code (with your affiliate links) on your website.
-
Promote your website/ bring traffic to it and start earning high affiliate commissions!
Get the Free HTML Widget: