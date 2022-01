Hi

I’m attempting to develop on Windows. In VS Code I’ve set the EOL sequence from CRLF to LF.



Now I’m attempting to add my file to the git staging area but each time i do it I get:

$ git add . warning: LF will be replaced by CRLF in README.md. The file will have its original line endings in your working directory

I don’t want it to be replaced. I want it to remain LF. Any help much appreciated. Am I mistranslating this message. I don’t know. Help much appreciated.

Thanks