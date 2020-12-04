Web design help

Thank you so much for the response @Erik_J ! So I have digital repeat pattern prints that I am selling using shopify, and I have all these prints in the product section of my site. Now, I have a masked model image that I will like to showcase my patterns on it. The whole point is to make it easier for the customer to zoom in and out on the pattern making it easier to visualise it on a garment. I was wondering if I need to upload this masked model onto the product page and if i do so how can implement this method. I also know i will have to edit the HTML code but not sure how to do it. Thank you again!!!