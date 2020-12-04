Web design help

hey! was wondering if anyone knew how I could get my site to look like to resemble
https://patternbank.com/hughesstudio/designs/790187629-florida-palm-print
kind of struggling. what I would like to do is place a ‘product’ which is a print pattern onto a model of course which is masked. I would be over the moon if I could accomplish that!
Hi franklyntel, welcome to the forums!
That sliding pattern feature seems nice.
What do you want to know exaxctly?
Thank you so much for the response @Erik_J ! So I have digital repeat pattern prints that I am selling using shopify, and I have all these prints in the product section of my site. Now, I have a masked model image that I will like to showcase my patterns on it. The whole point is to make it easier for the customer to zoom in and out on the pattern making it easier to visualise it on a garment. I was wondering if I need to upload this masked model onto the product page and if i do so how can implement this method. I also know i will have to edit the HTML code but not sure how to do it. Thank you again!!!
Without JavaScript knowledge it’s probably going to be very difficult to implement something like this. With that said this library looks very promising.
@cyman Thank you so much! , I will have a look at the attached page, hopefully I can figure it out.