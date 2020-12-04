Web design help

HTML & CSS
#1

hey! was wondering if anyone knew how I could get my site to look like to resemble https://patternbank.com/hughesstudio/designs/790187629-florida-palm-print
kind of struggling. what I would like to do is place a ‘product’ which is a print pattern onto a model of course which is masked. I would be over the moon if I could accomplish that!

#2

Hi franklyntel, welcome to the forums!

That sliding pattern feature seems nice. :slight_smile:

What do you want to know exaxctly?