Web Design and development

JavaScript
,
#1

Hello,

What are the annual operating and updating costs of the website (backup and updating to the latest version of the CMS)?

#2
#3

Welcome to the forums, @paul565.

I’ve temporarily unlisted your topic as I find it very confusing. You’ve posted in the #javascript forum, and tagged it “css-quiz”, but I don’t see the relevance of either.

As for the annual costs of a website? That’s like asking “How long is a piece of string?” It will vary with the site, the location and multiple other factors.

Please can you explain more clearly what it is you want to know?

1 Like