I’m sure this is old news to some, but for me I have discovered a new toy. Thought I would share.

If like me you are new to this, you can find some info here

developer.mozilla.org Using custom elements - Web Components | MDN One of the key features of the Web Components standard is the ability to create custom elements that encapsulate your functionality on an HTML page, rather than having to make do with a long, nested batch of elements that together provide a custom...

In the examples the HTML is constructed with creating and appending elements, but you can use insertAdjacentHTML.

HTML template

This template is wrapped in a function and expects properties with two arguments phone and email and returns the string.

// pass in the dataset props phone and email // returning a template string const contactTemplate = ({phone, email}) => (` <h3>Contact Information</h3> <address> <div class='address-line'> <abbr title='Phone'>Tel:</abbr><a href='tel:${phone}'> ${phone}</a> </div> <div class='address-line'> <abbr title='Email'>Email:</abbr><a href='mailto:${email}'> ${email}</a> </div> </address> `)

Building the component

class ContactInfo extends HTMLElement { constructor() { super() // Create a shadow root const shadow = this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'}) // Need to create an initial wrapper for insertAdjacentHTML const wrapper = document.createElement('div') wrapper.setAttribute('class', 'contactInfo') // insertAdjacentHTML passing dataset props to contactTemplate wrapper.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', contactTemplate(this.dataset)) const style = document.createElement('style') // Can link to a stylesheet, but using a string for now style.textContent = contactStyles shadow.append(style, wrapper) } } // Define the new element customElements.define('contact-info', ContactInfo);

HTML example

<header> <contact-info data-phone='+44 333-333333' data-email='bob@somewhere.com'> </contact-info> </header> <footer> <contact-info data-phone='+66 999-999999' data-email='sue@somewhere.com'> </contact-info> </footer>

codepen