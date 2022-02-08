Web Components

I’m sure this is old news to some, but for me I have discovered a new toy. Thought I would share.
If like me you are new to this, you can find some info here
In the examples the HTML is constructed with creating and appending elements, but you can use insertAdjacentHTML.
HTML template
This template is wrapped in a function and expects properties with two arguments phone and email and returns the string.
// pass in the dataset props phone and email
// returning a template string
const contactTemplate = ({phone, email}) => (`
<h3>Contact Information</h3>
<address>
<div class='address-line'>
<abbr title='Phone'>Tel:</abbr><a href='tel:${phone}'> ${phone}</a>
</div>
<div class='address-line'>
<abbr title='Email'>Email:</abbr><a href='mailto:${email}'> ${email}</a>
</div>
</address>
`)
Building the component
class ContactInfo extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super()
// Create a shadow root
const shadow = this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'})
// Need to create an initial wrapper for insertAdjacentHTML
const wrapper = document.createElement('div')
wrapper.setAttribute('class', 'contactInfo')
// insertAdjacentHTML passing dataset props to contactTemplate
wrapper.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', contactTemplate(this.dataset))
const style = document.createElement('style')
// Can link to a stylesheet, but using a string for now
style.textContent = contactStyles
shadow.append(style, wrapper)
}
}
// Define the new element
customElements.define('contact-info', ContactInfo);
HTML example
<header>
<contact-info
data-phone='+44 333-333333'
data-email='bob@somewhere.com'>
</contact-info>
</header>
<footer>
<contact-info
data-phone='+66 999-999999'
data-email='sue@somewhere.com'>
</contact-info>
</footer>