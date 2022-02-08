Web Components

I’m sure this is old news to some, but for me I have discovered a new toy. Thought I would share.

If like me you are new to this, you can find some info here

In the examples the HTML is constructed with creating and appending elements, but you can use insertAdjacentHTML.

HTML template

This template is wrapped in a function and expects properties with two arguments phone and email and returns the string.

// pass in the dataset props phone and email
// returning a template string
const contactTemplate = ({phone, email}) => (`
  <h3>Contact Information</h3>
  <address>
    <div class='address-line'>
      <abbr title='Phone'>Tel:</abbr><a href='tel:${phone}'> ${phone}</a>
    </div>
    <div class='address-line'>
      <abbr title='Email'>Email:</abbr><a href='mailto:${email}'> ${email}</a>
    </div>
  </address>
`)

Building the component

class ContactInfo extends HTMLElement {
  constructor() {
    
    super()

    // Create a shadow root
    const shadow = this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'})

    // Need to create an initial wrapper for insertAdjacentHTML
    const wrapper = document.createElement('div')
    wrapper.setAttribute('class', 'contactInfo')
    
    // insertAdjacentHTML passing dataset props to contactTemplate
    wrapper.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', contactTemplate(this.dataset))

    const style = document.createElement('style')

    // Can link to a stylesheet, but using a string for now
    style.textContent = contactStyles

    shadow.append(style, wrapper)
  }
}

// Define the new element
customElements.define('contact-info', ContactInfo);

HTML example

<header>
  <contact-info 
    data-phone='+44 333-333333' 
    data-email='bob@somewhere.com'>
  </contact-info>
</header>

<footer>
  <contact-info 
    data-phone='+66 999-999999'
    data-email='sue@somewhere.com'>
  </contact-info>
</footer>

codepen

Hi,

You might find this article interesting which we published last year.

It shows how to build out an SPA using (among other things) native web components.

And for anyone looking to get started, we also have this:

Which builds out a <word-count> component, which can generate the number of words or the number of minutes to read an article.

Personally, while I’m excited to see where web components are heading, I find the API a bit heavy going. Or, put another way, it’s normally easier to reach for React or Vue, generate a new project in one command and start coding.