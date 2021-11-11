Web application builder

Hi
Is there a good tool I can use to build database web application fast for example like zoho creator but for small business ?
Nope. It’s not like a toaster. You’ll have to take the time to learn the program.
In the meantime, you can make drawings of all the screens of the app so you’ll be way ahead when it comes time to create it.
Over the past few years I have been slowly working toward a modern application publishing platform. This is not ready for prime time but perhaps you are interested in some of things I’m trying to achieve. The readme includes online demos at the bottom for creating a marvel search and form. I’m working on adding a location explorer demo, product page demo, and complete data entry flow.
it is hard to do all this alone. thanks