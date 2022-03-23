WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

Because we are passing tbody to most of the functions, I want the event handler to just pass the table to one function, and for that one function to get thead and tbody from there, before passing it to the functions that need it. That will be nice and consistent with what event handlers are supposed to do, by getting the info that’s needed and passing it to where it needs to go.

function updateTableAndWidgets(table) { var thead = $("thead", table); var tbody = $("tbody", table); addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody); updateRatings(tbody); updateRankings(tbody); addWeatherWidgets(tbody); } $("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() { var table = updateWeatherTable().get(0); updateTableAndWidgets(table); });

Separate data from presentation

This next part can get tricky, but ultimately we are wanting to collect all of the data together first, before sending that data to the presenter.

I’ll start by moving the data up to the top of a function, then move that data out of the function by passing it to the function. That way what remains in the function is the presenter. This is a good separation to have, for the same data can be passed to a different presenter, or the presenter can be more easily modified without needing to worry that you may be accidentally changing the data.

Here’s the printTable as it is right now.

function printTable(data) { var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`; if (data && data.length) { html += "</th>"; $.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) { html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>"; }); html += "</tr>"; html += "<tbody>"; $.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowIndex) { var cityNames = $(data).toArray(); var rowData = cityNames.map(function getRowData(cityName) { return StatJSON[cityName][rowIndex]; }); if (rowIndex === "ColHeading") { return; } html += `<tr><td>${rowIndex}</td>`; rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) { html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`; }); html += "</tr>"; }); } else { html += "No results found</td></tr>"; } html += "</tbody></table>"; return html; }

Significant structural problem with the way that the HTML is being composed, is that the no results section expects a TH element to already exist, but carries on to close off an unused TD and a further TR. I’ll update that so that the no results section is consistent, by starting and closing the same TR.’

function printTable(data) { // var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`; var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead>`; if (data && data.length) { // html += "</th>"; html += "<tr><th></th>"; ... } else { // html += "No results found</td></tr>"; html += "<tr><td>No results found</td></tr>"; } html += "</tbody></table>"; return html; }

Let’s now work at moving some of collation of data up and out of the presentation code.

function printTable(data) { var headings = Object.values(data).map(function getHeading(option) { return StatJSON[option].ColHeading; }); ... headings.forEach(function addColumnHeading(heading) { html += `<th>${heading}</th>`; });

Something similar can be done with the rowData a bit further into that function: Here is is before the update:

$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowIndex) { var cityData = Object.values(data); var rowData = cityData.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowIndex]; }); if (rowIndex === "ColHeading") { return; } html += `<tr><td>${rowIndex}</td>`; rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) { html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`; }); html += "</tr>"; });

Fortunately earlier work brought cityData and rowData up to the top of the addRow function. We just need to take it further up from there.

The cityData name is misleading. That is an array that has “Option1” or “Option4” names so a better name for that could be options. We can then move those options up to the top of the printTable function, so that the headings code can use it too.

var options = Object.values(data); // var headings = Object.values(data).map(function getHeading(option) { var headings = options.map(function getHeading(option) { return StatJSON[option].ColHeading; });

On investigating more closely, the data is just an array of selected option values, so data can be renamed to selectedOptions instead.

// function printTable(data) { function printTable(selectedOptions) { // var options = Object.values(data); // var headings = options.map(function getHeading(option) { var headings = selectedOptions.map(function getHeading(option) { return StatJSON[option].ColHeading; }); ... // if (data && data.length) { if (selectedOptions && selectedOptions.length) {

// $.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowIndex) { $.each(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]], function addRow(rowIndex) {

Here is what we now have in regard to the rowData. ```javascript $.each(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]], function addRow(rowIndex) { var rowData = selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowIndex]; });

Before moving out the rowData to something called rowsData, I want to have a better idea about what StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]] means. Those are the entries that relate to one of the cities, so we should name it that to help avoid confusion.

var cityData = StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]; $.each(cityData, function addRow(rowIndex) {

Now that cityData isn’t being used at all. Instead it’s just used to do all of ColHeading, then all of Ranking, then all of Rating, and so on.

Instead of getting cityData it makes more sense to just get the property names, or as we have called them in the code, the row titles.

// var cityData = StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]; var rowTitles = Object.keys(StatJSON[0]); // $.each(cityData, function addRow(rowIndex) { rowTitles.forEach(function addRow(rowTitle) { var rowData = selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { // return StatJSON[option][rowIndex]; return StatJSON[option][rowTitle]; });

I can now move the rowData up out of the addRow function, where the rowData is used to create a new rowsData object.

var rowTitles = Object.keys(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]); var rowsData = rowTitles.map(function addRow(rowTitle) { return selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowTitle]; }); }); rowTitles.forEach(function addRow(rowTitle) {

That rowsData can now be used for the addRow line instead of rowTitles.

var rowTitles = Object.keys(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]); var rowsData = rowTitles.map(function addRow(rowTitle) { return selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowTitle]; }); }); rowsData.forEach(function addRow(rowData, rowIndex) { var rowTitle = rowTitles[rowIndex];

Those vars can now be moved to the top of the printTable function, and all of the data is now above the presentation.

function printTable(selectedOptions) { var headings = selectedOptions.map(function getHeading(option) { return StatJSON[option].ColHeading; }); var rowTitles = Object.keys(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]); var rowsData = rowTitles.map(function addRow(rowTitle) { return selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowTitle]; }); }); ... }

To complete this, we need to move the data into a separate function called getData, and the presentation below it out to a separate function called showTable. I’ll start with the showTable function, as we can define the data structure more easily in that way.

Instead of the selectedOptions being available, we can use the rowsData array instead.

function showTable({headings, rowTitles, rowsData}) { var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead>`; // if (selectedOptions && selectedOptions.length) { if (rowsData && rowsData.length) { html += "<tr><th></th>"; headings.forEach(function addColumnHeading(heading) { html += `<th>${heading}</th>`; }); html += "</tr>"; html += "<tbody>"; rowsData.forEach(function addRow(rowData, rowIndex) { var rowTitle = rowTitles[rowIndex]; if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") { return; } html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`; rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) { html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`; }); html += "</tr>"; }); } else { html += "<tr><td>No results found</td></tr>"; } html += "</tbody></table>"; return html; } function printTable(selectedOptions) { ... return showTable({headings, rowTitles, rowsData}); }

The data part of the printTable can now be moved out to a getCityData function.

function getCityData(StatJSON, selectedOptions) { var headings = selectedOptions.map(function getHeading(option) { return StatJSON[option].ColHeading; }); var rowTitles = Object.keys(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]); var rowsData = rowTitles.map(function addRow(rowTitle) { return selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowTitle]; }); }); return { headings, rowTitles, rowsData }; } ... function printTable(selectedOptions) { var cityData = getCityData(StatJSON, selectedOptions); // return showTable({headings, rowTitles, rowsData}); return showTable(cityData); }

Here’s the full scripting code as it is now:

jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) { var StatJSON = { "Option1": { "ColHeading": "New York", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "4.5", "Row1Heading": "Hello", "Weather": "40d71n74d01/new-york" }, "Option2": { "ColHeading": "San Francisco", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "3.2", "Row1Heading": "Whats", "Weather": "37d77n122d42/san-francisco" }, "Option3": { "ColHeading": "Chicago", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "3.7", "Row1Heading": "Up", "Weather": "41d88n87d63/chicago" }, "Option4": { "ColHeading": "Los Angeles", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "5.0", "Row1Heading": "With", "Weather": "34d05n118d24/los-angeles" } }; function getCityData(StatJSON, selectedOptions) { var headings = selectedOptions.map(function getHeading(option) { return StatJSON[option].ColHeading; }); var rowTitles = Object.keys(StatJSON[selectedOptions[0]]); var rowsData = rowTitles.map(function addRow(rowTitle) { return selectedOptions.map(function getRowData(option) { return StatJSON[option][rowTitle]; }); }); return { headings, rowTitles, rowsData }; } function showTable({headings, rowTitles, rowsData}) { var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead>`; if (rowsData && rowsData.length) { html += "<tr><th></th>"; headings.forEach(function addColumnHeading(heading) { html += `<th>${heading}</th>`; }); html += "</tr>"; html += "<tbody>"; rowsData.forEach(function addRow(rowData, rowIndex) { var rowTitle = rowTitles[rowIndex]; if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") { return; } html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`; rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) { html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`; }); html += "</tr>"; }); } else { html += "<tr><td>No results found</td></tr>"; } html += "</tbody></table>"; return html; } function printTable(selectedOptions) { var cityData = getCityData(StatJSON, selectedOptions); return showTable(cityData); } function updateWeatherTable() { var selected = $("#selection").find(":selected"); var getValue = (option) => option.value; var options = selected.toArray().map(getValue); $("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(options)); return $("#divResult table"); } function addHeadingClasses(thead) { var headings = $("th:not(:first)", thead); headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) { var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join(""); $(header).addClass(columnHead); }); } function propagateHeadingClasses(thead, tbody) { $("th", thead).each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) { $(`td:nth-child(${index + 1})`, tbody).addClass(th.className); }); } function propagateRowClasses(tbody) { var firstCells = $("td:first-child", tbody); firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) { var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g]; var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) { return text.replace(regex, ""); }, cell.textContent); $(cell).addClass(className); $(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className); $(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className); }); } function addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody) { $("th:first-child", thead).removeAttr("name"); addHeadingClasses(thead); propagateHeadingClasses(thead, tbody); propagateRowClasses(tbody); } function updateRatings(tbody) { function updateRating(cell) { var rating = parseFloat($(cell).text()).toFixed(2); $(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) { $(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating); } $(".Rating", tbody).toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings); } function updateRankings(tbody) { function getRatings() { var ratingCells = $("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)", tbody); var getText = (td) => $(td).text(); return ratingCells.toArray().map(getText); } function numericSort(a, b) { return b - a; } function rankByRatings() { var ratings = getRatings(); var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort); return ratings.map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) { return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1; }); } function updateCells(ranks, $td) { ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) { var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`); $td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html); if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1"); } }); } function showRankings(tbody) { var ranks = rankByRatings(); var rows = $("tr", tbody); rows.toArray().forEach(function updateRow(tr) { var $td = $(tr).children(); if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") { updateCells(ranks, $td); } }); } function toNumber(el) { var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ""); return Number(digits); } function sortColumnsByRanking(tbody) { var rows = $("tr", tbody); var RowRanking = $(".Ranking", rows).find("td:not(:first)"); var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort); rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) { var originalIndex = $(cell).index(); if (originalIndex === newIndex) { return; } rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) { var td = $(row).find("td, th"); td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex)); }); }); } showRankings(tbody); sortColumnsByRanking(tbody); } function addWeatherWidgets(tbody) { function showWeatherWidget(el) { var path = $(el).text(); var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`; linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`; linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`; $(el).html(linkHtml); } function showWeatherWidgets(td) { if ($(td).text() === "Weather") { $(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget); } } $("tr td", tbody).toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidgets); __weatherwidget_init(); } function updateTableAndWidgets(table) { var thead = $("thead", table); var tbody = $("tbody", table); addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody); updateRatings(tbody); updateRankings(tbody); addWeatherWidgets(tbody); } $("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() { var table = updateWeatherTable(); updateTableAndWidgets(table); }); });

Now that the data is separate from the presentation, I can work on improving the showTable function. I’ll still keep it as a table, but I want the head/body/row parts to be much more clearly defined in there. That’s what I’ll be doing in my next post.