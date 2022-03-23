WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

Here’s the code that we ended up with at the end of linting.
/*jslint browser */
/*global __weatherwidget_init jQuery */
jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) {
var StatJSON = {
"Option1": {
"ColHeading": "New York",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "4.5",
"Row1Heading": "Hello",
"Weather": "40d71n74d01/new-york"
},
"Option2": {
"ColHeading": "San Francisco",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.2",
"Row1Heading": "Whats",
"Weather": "37d77n122d42/san-francisco"
},
"Option3": {
"ColHeading": "Chicago",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.7",
"Row1Heading": "Up",
"Weather": "41d88n87d63/chicago"
},
"Option4": {
"ColHeading": "Los Angeles",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "5.0",
"Row1Heading": "With",
"Weather": "34d05n118d24/los-angeles"
}
};
function printTable(data) {
var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`;
if (data && data.length) {
html += "</th>";
$.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) {
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
html += "</tr>";
html += "<tbody>";
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) {
var cityNames = $(data).toArray();
var rowData = cityNames.map(function getRowData(cityName) {
return StatJSON[cityName][rowTitle];
});
if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") {
return;
}
html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`;
rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) {
html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`;
});
html += "</tr>";
});
} else {
html += "No results found</td></tr>";
}
html += "</tbody></table>";
return html;
}
function updateWeatherTable() {
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
}
function addHeadingClasses() {
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass(columnHead);
});
}
function propagateHeadingClasses() {
$("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
}
function propagateRowClasses() {
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
}
function addHeadingAndRowClasses() {
$(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
addHeadingClasses();
propagateHeadingClasses();
propagateRowClasses();
}
function updateRatings() {
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat($(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
$(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) {
$(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
$(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings);
}
function updateRankings() {
function getRatings() {
var ratingCells = $("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)");
var getText = (td) => $(td).text();
return ratingCells.toArray().map(getText);
}
function numericSort(a, b) {
return b - a;
}
function rankByRatings() {
var ratings = getRatings();
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort);
return ratings.map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) {
return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1;
});
}
function updateCells(ranks, $td) {
ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
function showRankings() {
var ranks = rankByRatings();
var rows = $(".divResult table tbody tr");
rows.toArray().forEach(function updateRow(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
updateCells(ranks, $td);
}
});
}
function toNumber(el) {
var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "");
return Number(digits);
}
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
var rows = $(".compTable tr");
var originalIndex = $(cell).index();
if (originalIndex === newIndex) {
return;
}
rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) {
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex));
});
});
}
showRankings();
sortColumnsByRanking();
}
function addWeatherWidgets() {
function showWeatherWidget(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
function showWeatherWidgets(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget);
}
}
$("#divResult tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidgets);
__weatherwidget_init();
}
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
updateWeatherTable();
addHeadingAndRowClasses();
updateRatings();
updateRankings();
addWeatherWidgets();
});
});
There were several issues that I noticed while working through the linting. A non-exhaustive list is:
- Similar (but different) selectors were being used to access the same thing
- Data is mixed in with the html
- Too much fiddling occurs to get the city column data cells
- A lot of classes are being added when only one should do
- HTML code should not be in JavaScript code
- Tables are being used for presentation
I’ll take a look at the selectors today, and might make a start on the data.
A consistent divResult
In several places you have used “#divResult” or “.divResult” which contains the table. A unique id is used when only one is expected to ever exist on the page, and a class is used when multiple ones may exist. The class tends to be more difficult to handle in the code, so I’ll standardize on “#divResult” instead.
function addHeadingClasses() {
// var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
var headings = $("#divResult table th:not(:first)");
...
function propagateRowClasses() {
// var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
var firstCells = $("#divResult tbody td:first-child");
...
function addHeadingAndRowClasses() {
// $(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
$("#divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
...
function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) {
$(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
// $(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings);
$("#divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings);
...
function showRankings() {
var ranks = rankByRatings();
// var rows = $(".divResult table tbody tr");
var rows = $("#divResult table tbody tr");
We can now remove the divResult class from the element, as there is no CSS and no JS that uses it.
<!--<div id="divResult" class="divResult"></div>-->
<div id="divResult"></div>
Improve access to the table
That divResult is being used to help us get to the table. Frequently only parts of the table are wanted, such as the thead, or the tbody. So I’m going to return the table from the updateWeatherTable function, so that it’s easy to gain access to the head and the body.
function updateWeatherTable() {
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
return $("#divResult table");
}
...
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
var table = updateWeatherTable();
var thead = $("thead", table);
var tbody = $("tbody", table);
It would be possible to just use table, but having thead and tbody means that we can restrict the searches to the smallest relevant area.
Use thead and tbody
We can now use those thead and tbody references throughout the code, helping to make it more consistent. The only issue is do we have thead and tbody as global variables? Or do we pass them as function parameters where needed. I prefer to err on the side of caution and pass them as function parameters.
I won’t take you through all of the changes, but here are some of them to give you an idea about the types of change being made.
// function addHeadingClasses() {
function addHeadingClasses(thead) {
// var headings = $("#divResult table th:not(:first)");
var headings = $("th:not(:first)", thead);
...
// function propagateHeadingClasses() {
function propagateHeadingClasses(thead, tbody) {
// $("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$("th", thead).each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
// $(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
$(`td:nth-child(${index + 1})`, tbody).addClass(th.className);
});
}
...
// function addHeadingAndRowClasses() {
function addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody) {
$("th:first-child", thead).removeAttr("name");
addHeadingClasses(thead);
propagateHeadingClasses(thead, tbody);
propagateRowClasses(tbody);
}
...
addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody);
In practice what this means is tracking down each
#divResult and figuring out if that selector needs either a thead or a tbody and put that in as the second parameter of the search, letting me remove everything from the selector that relates to it. Then I use function parameters to help me “connect the plumbing” so that we can get the thead or tbody parameters that are needed.
Once each #divResult has been tracked down and dealt with, I do a visual scan through all of the code for any remaining selectors that might be left over. I end up finding
.compTable as a weird selector. That’s another selector for the table, which we can replace with a consistent reference to the tbody instead.
// function sortColumnsByRanking() {
function sortColumnsByRanking(tbody) {
// var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)");
var RowRanking = $("tr.Ranking", tbody).find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
// var rows = $(".compTable tr");
var rows = $("tr", tbody);
We can even move that rows variable further up in the function, so that we can make good use of the rows.
function sortColumnsByRanking(tbody) {
var rows = $("tr", tbody);
// var RowRanking = $("tr.Ranking", tbody).find("td:not(:first)");
var RowRanking = $(".Ranking", rows).find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
The code now makes good use of the thead and tbody sections of the table. Doing that helps to prepare us for a future plan where the left column has all TD elements replaced to be TH elements, so that getting the relevant TD elements on a row becomes incredibly easy. That’s an idea for the future though.
Here’s the updated code as it stands now.
/*jslint browser */
/*global __weatherwidget_init jQuery */
jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) {
var StatJSON = {
"Option1": {
"ColHeading": "New York",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "4.5",
"Row1Heading": "Hello",
"Weather": "40d71n74d01/new-york"
},
"Option2": {
"ColHeading": "San Francisco",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.2",
"Row1Heading": "Whats",
"Weather": "37d77n122d42/san-francisco"
},
"Option3": {
"ColHeading": "Chicago",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.7",
"Row1Heading": "Up",
"Weather": "41d88n87d63/chicago"
},
"Option4": {
"ColHeading": "Los Angeles",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "5.0",
"Row1Heading": "With",
"Weather": "34d05n118d24/los-angeles"
}
};
function printTable(data) {
var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`;
if (data && data.length) {
html += "</th>";
$.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) {
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
html += "</tr>";
html += "<tbody>";
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) {
var cityNames = $(data).toArray();
var rowData = cityNames.map(function getRowData(cityName) {
return StatJSON[cityName][rowTitle];
});
if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") {
return;
}
html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`;
rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) {
html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`;
});
html += "</tr>";
});
} else {
html += "No results found</td></tr>";
}
html += "</tbody></table>";
return html;
}
function updateWeatherTable() {
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
return $("#divResult table");
}
function addHeadingClasses(thead) {
var headings = $("th:not(:first)", thead);
headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass(columnHead);
});
}
function propagateHeadingClasses(thead, tbody) {
$("th", thead).each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$(`td:nth-child(${index + 1})`, tbody).addClass(th.className);
});
}
function propagateRowClasses(tbody) {
var firstCells = $("td:first-child", tbody);
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
}
function addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody) {
$("th:first-child", thead).removeAttr("name");
addHeadingClasses(thead);
propagateHeadingClasses(thead, tbody);
propagateRowClasses(tbody);
}
function updateRatings(tbody) {
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat($(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
$(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) {
$(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
$(".Rating", tbody).toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings);
}
function updateRankings(tbody) {
function getRatings() {
var ratingCells = $("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)", tbody);
var getText = (td) => $(td).text();
return ratingCells.toArray().map(getText);
}
function numericSort(a, b) {
return b - a;
}
function rankByRatings() {
var ratings = getRatings();
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort);
return ratings.map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) {
return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1;
});
}
function updateCells(ranks, $td) {
ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
function showRankings(tbody) {
var ranks = rankByRatings();
var rows = $("tr", tbody);
rows.toArray().forEach(function updateRow(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
updateCells(ranks, $td);
}
});
}
function toNumber(el) {
var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "");
return Number(digits);
}
function sortColumnsByRanking(tbody) {
var rows = $("tr", tbody);
var RowRanking = $(".Ranking", rows).find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
var originalIndex = $(cell).index();
if (originalIndex === newIndex) {
return;
}
rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) {
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex));
});
});
}
showRankings(tbody);
sortColumnsByRanking(tbody);
}
function addWeatherWidgets(tbody) {
function showWeatherWidget(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
function showWeatherWidgets(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget);
}
}
$("tr td", tbody).toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidgets);
__weatherwidget_init();
}
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
var table = updateWeatherTable();
var thead = $("thead", table);
var tbody = $("tbody", table);
addHeadingAndRowClasses(thead, tbody);
updateRatings(tbody);
updateRankings(tbody);
addWeatherWidgets(tbody);
});
});