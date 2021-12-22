WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

Next up with linting the code, var statements should be at the top of each function.

Here’s the JS code that we’re starting with:

/*jslint browser */ /*global __weatherwidget_init jQuery */ jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) { var StatJSON = { "Option1": { "ColHeading": "New York", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "4.5", "Row1Heading": "Hello", "Weather": "40d71n74d01/new-york" }, "Option2": { "ColHeading": "San Francisco", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "3.2", "Row1Heading": "Whats", "Weather": "37d77n122d42/san-francisco" }, "Option3": { "ColHeading": "Chicago", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "3.7", "Row1Heading": "Up", "Weather": "41d88n87d63/chicago" }, "Option4": { "ColHeading": "Los Angeles", "Ranking": "", "Rating": "5.0", "Row1Heading": "With", "Weather": "34d05n118d24/los-angeles" } }; function printTable(data) { var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`; if (data && data.length) { html += "</th>"; $.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) { html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>"; }); html += "</tr>"; html += "<tbody>"; $.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) { html += "<tr>"; if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") { html += "<td>" + rowTitle + "</td>"; } $.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) { if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") { var cityData = StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle]; html += "<td>" + cityData + "</td>"; } }); html += "</tr>"; }); } else { html += "No results found</td></tr>"; } html += "</tbody></table>"; return html; } function updateWeatherTable() { var getCity = (option) => option.value; var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity); $("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data)); } function cleanupTextAndClasses() { var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)"); headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) { var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join(""); $(header).addClass(columnHead); }); $(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name"); $("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) { $(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className); }); var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child"); firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) { var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g]; var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) { return text.replace(regex, ""); }, cell.textContent); $(cell).addClass(className); $(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className); $(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className); }); } function updateRatings() { function updateRating(cell) { var rating = parseFloat($(cell).text()).toFixed(2); $(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) { $(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating); } $(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings); } function updateRankings() { function getRatings() { var ratingCells = $("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)"); var getText = (td) => $(td).text(); return ratingCells.toArray().map(getText); } function numericSort(a, b) { return b - a; } function rankByRatings() { var ratings = getRatings(); var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort); return ratings.map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) { return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1; }); } function sortColumnsByRanking() { function toNumber(el) { var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ""); return Number(digits); } var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)"); var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort); rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) { var rows = $(".compTable tr"); var originalIndex = $(cell).index(); if (originalIndex === newIndex) { return; } rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) { var td = $(row).find("td, th"); td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex)); }); }); } function showRankings(ranks) { function updateRow(tr) { function updateCell(rank, i) { var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`); $td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html); if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1"); } } var $td = $(tr).children(); if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") { ranks.forEach(updateCell); } } $(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow); } var ranks = rankByRatings(); showRankings(ranks); sortColumnsByRanking(); } function addWeatherWidgets() { function showWeatherWidget(el) { var path = $(el).text(); var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`; linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`; linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`; $(el).html(linkHtml); } function showWeatherWidgets(td) { if ($(td).text() === "Weather") { $(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget); } } $("#divResult tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidgets); __weatherwidget_init(); } $("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() { updateWeatherTable(); cleanupTextAndClasses(); updateRatings(); updateRankings(); addWeatherWidgets(); }); });

Linting addData

The addData function in printTable is our first target.

html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`; $.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) { if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") { var cityData = StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle]; html += "<td>" + cityData + "</td>"; } });

Here we can inline the cityData variable, and rename the addData function to be addCityData instead, helping to retain the information about it being cityData.

html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`; $.each(data, function addCityData(cityInfo) { if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") { html += `<td>${StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle]}</td>`; } });

The only problem there is that the line is too long, so I’ll use a guard clause to help remove an indent from the html line.

html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`; $.each(data, function addCityData(cityInfo) { if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") { return; } html += `<td>${StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle]}</td>`; });

A further improvement from here is to get the data organised into an array first, and to then operate on that array.

$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) { var cityNames = $(data).toArray(); var rowData = cityNames.map(function getRowData(cityName) { return StatJSON[cityName][rowTitle]; }); if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") { return; } html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`; rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) { html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`; }); html += "</tr>"; });

After the linting is finished, I’ll want to come back to the printTable function and complete the separation of data from presentation. That way, future possible improvements are then much easier to make, such as by plugging in different presentation techniques. Ideally that means moving away from tables. That way of presentation was known to be bad about 20 years ago. Other much improved techniques can be explored when the data isn’t mixed in with the presentation method.

Linting cleanupTextAndClasses

Halfway down this function is a firstCells variable that’s used in propagating the row class.

function cleanupTextAndClasses() { var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)"); headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) { var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join(""); $(header).addClass(columnHead); }); $(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name"); $("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) { $(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className); }); var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child"); firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) { var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g]; var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) { return text.replace(regex, ""); }, cell.textContent); $(cell).addClass(className); $(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className); $(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className); }); }

The linter says to: “Move variable declaration to top of function or script”.

That could be thoughtlessly done by defining the variable as being undefined at the top of the function, then filling it in afterwards.

function cleanupTextAndClasses() { var firstCells; ... firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child"); firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) { ... }

That doesn’t help to solve the problem though. The problem here is that we have a significant amount of code for propagating the row class, that should be in a separate function, so I move the code out to a function called propagateRowClasses()

function propagateRowClasses() { var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child"); firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) { var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g]; var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) { return text.replace(regex, ""); }, cell.textContent); $(cell).addClass(className); $(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className); $(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className); }); } function cleanupTextAndClasses() { ... propagateRowClasses(); }

There is also code in the cleanupTextAndClasses function for propagating the heading classes, so I’ll move that out to a separate function called propagateHeadingClasses

Most of the remaining code is to add heading classes, so a new function is used called addHeadingClasses.

That leaves us with a function that is much easier to understand:

function cleanupTextAndClasses() { $(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name"); addHeadingClasses(); propagateHeadingClasses(); propagateRowClasses(); }

and now a better name can be given to that function. After moving the code out to separately named functions, we now have a much better idea about what to call it. The function name cleanupTextAndClasses is not suitable anymore. That gets renamed instead to be addHeadingAndRowClasses.

The updated code is now the following:

function addHeadingClasses() { var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)"); headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) { var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join(""); $(header).addClass(columnHead); }); } function propagateHeadingClasses() { $("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) { $(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className); }); } function propagateRowClasses() { var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child"); firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) { var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g]; var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) { return text.replace(regex, ""); }, cell.textContent); $(cell).addClass(className); $(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className); $(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className); }); } function addHeadingAndRowClasses() { $(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name"); addHeadingClasses(); propagateHeadingClasses(); propagateRowClasses(); }

Linting sortColumnsByRanking

The next issue that the linter complains about is here:

function sortColumnsByRanking() { function toNumber(el) { var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ""); return Number(digits); } var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)"); var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort); rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) { ...

This one is easily dealt with by moving the function up and out of the sortColumnsByRanking function.

function toNumber(el) { var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ""); return Number(digits); } function sortColumnsByRanking() { var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)"); var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort); rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) { ...

There’s only two more linting issues to go.

Linting showRankings function

Here’s the code that we’re starting with:

function showRankings(ranks) { function updateRow(tr) { function updateCell(rank, i) { var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`); $td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html); if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1"); } } var $td = $(tr).children(); if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") { ranks.forEach(updateCell); } } $(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow); }

That updateCell function was extracted from forEach purely for line length issues. Let’s inline the updateCell function and rethink about things further from there.

function showRankings(ranks) { function updateRow(tr) { var $td = $(tr).children(); if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") { ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) { var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`); $td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html); if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1"); } }); } } $(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow); }

Instead of extracting the updateCell function, I’ll extract a little bit more and move the entire contents of the if statement to an updateCells function instead.

It now makes sense to inline the updateRow function, and extract a row variable to help simplify things. We end up with much-less indented code, that seems to make more sense than before.

function updateCells(ranks, $td) { ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) { var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`); $td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html); if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1"); } }); } function showRankings(ranks) { var rows = $(".divResult table tbody tr"); rows.toArray().forEach(function updateRow(tr) { var $td = $(tr).children(); if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") { updateCells(ranks, $td); } }); }

Linting updateRankings

Near the end of the updateRankings function is this code:

var ranks = rankByRatings(); showRankings(ranks); sortColumnsByRanking();

That ranks variable really doesn’t need to be there. That ranks line can be pushed down in to the showRankings function itself.

function showRankings() { var ranks = rankByRatings(); ... } ... showRankings(); sortColumnsByRanking();

With that, the linting is over where a computer looks for obvious problems that need fixing.

Now it’s my turn to look over things and seek improvements.