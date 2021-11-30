WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

I have a dynamic table with weather of cities being populated with the ‘weather-widget.io’. I am using the below code to populate the “Weather” row.

jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) {
        if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Weather') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) {
            jQuery(this).html('<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/' + jQuery(this).text() + '/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original" >WEATHER</a>');
        });__weatherwidget_init()
    });

This works fine by itself. However, I have another line of code which reorders the columns of the table as per the ranking it gets from the ‘Rating’ field.

var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
        var RowRanking = $('.compTable tr.Ranking');
        
        RowRanking.find('td:not(:first)').sort(function(a,b){
        return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, '').localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ''))
        }).each(function(new_Index) {
            var original_Index = $(this).index();

            Rows.each(function() {
            var td = $(this).find('td, th');
            if (original_Index !== new_Index)
            td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
            });
        });

This rearranges the columns as per the ‘Ranking’ as required, however it breaks the “__weatherwidget_init()” and gives me the ‘Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute ‘removeChild’ on ‘Node’: The node to be removed is not a child of this node.’ error.

How do I avoid the ‘Uncaught DOMException’ error in this case as I still need the columns ordered as per Ranking?

Find below working code: https://jsfiddle.net/mithunu/8dpvjuf1/2/

(P.S. For some reason the error doesn’t show in the jsfiddle console but it does appears in the chrome/firefox browser console. The error also interferes with the ‘weather’ display in ‘mobile view’ mode when I use an Responsive jquery plugin like ‘Restable’.)

I’ve attempted to experience your problem but when I select a city and submit to get the weather info, no such error occurs in either my Chrome or Firefox browser consoles.

Hi Paul, good to see you again!! Many thanks for trying it out in the browser for me. Unfortunately, I’m still getting the error as you can see in the screenshot below. Would be very grateful if you could share the code that you are running, which isn’t giving you this error, so that I can try it at my end too. I’m probably doing something wrong here which is giving me this error.

