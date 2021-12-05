Hi Paul, good to see you again!! Many thanks for trying it out in the browser for me. Unfortunately, I’m still getting the error as you can see in the screenshot below. Would be very grateful if you could share the code that you are running, which isn’t giving you this error, so that I can try it at my end too. I’m probably doing something wrong here which is giving me this error.
WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue
Unfortunately, I'm still getting the error as you can see in the screenshot below. Would be very grateful if you could share the code that you are running, which isn't giving you this error, so that I can try it at my end too. I'm probably doing something wrong here which is giving me this error.
What I did to explore the issue is to start from the working code at https://jsfiddle.net/mithunu/8dpvjuf1/2/ to which I updated the code using the code that you supplied in your post. That code seems to be identical to what is in the working code. After that updated code is rerun, I select a city from the select list and submit it to get the weather.
- Do you get the problem only from the working code? I don’t for some reason.
- Is there a reason for you calling it “working code” when it doesn’t seem to work for you?
- Is there something else that I should do to try and experience your same problem?

Find attached the .html file with the same code.
Please open this and check the console. Would like to know if your still not getting the error at your end, in which case the problem might be something else entirely.

In Chrome I am told that “Page layout may be unexpected due to Quirks Mode” which is easily dealt with by using a !DOCTYPE tag above the HTML tag.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
...
</html>
The above comes from the list of [Recommended Doctype Declarations]( Recommended Doctype Declarations).
In Firefox I am also told that “The character encoding of the HTML document was not declared.”
The Declaring character encodings in HTML page says to use:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
I still don’t get any other errors though in relation to your Uncaught DOMException.
Have you tried checking if an extension is causing the trouble, by starting Firefox in troubleshooting mode?
Hi Paul!! Thanks!! Are you sure you are not getting these errors even after selecting options and clicking on submit?? Like below screenshot??
If not, then I guess the problem appears to be only at my end. Will try troubleshooting for errors.

I’ve only tried selecting single options so far. Will attempt multiple options right now.
I have managed to experience your same problem. The vital information to achieve your issue is that multiple cities must be selected first, before submitting them.
Further work can now occur to troubleshoot the problem, now that we know how to reliably experience it.
Yes, the problem appears only with multiple options and not a single one. My bad, I must have checked and clarified that.
I guess it doesn’t happen in case of a single option is because the problem is due to the ‘column rearrange as per ranking’ which doesnt kick-in in case of a single option selection.
The problem is due to this piece of code below, which rearranges the columns of the table, but not sure how I treat it as I need still my table rearranged as per ranking.
var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
var RowRanking = $('.compTable tr.Ranking');
RowRanking.find('td:not(:first)').sort(function(a,b){
return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, '').localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ''))
}).each(function(new_Index) {
var original_Index = $(this).index();
Rows.each(function() {
var td = $(this).find('td, th');
if (original_Index !== new_Index)
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
});
});
Now that we know what causes the problem, I want the webpage to automatically load with the problem happening.
I add the following code to select the top two options, and click the submit button. The submit button doesn’t want to click until some time after the page has loaded, so putting the click in a setTimeout is a suitable solution for that.
function loadDefaultWeather() {
const selection = document.querySelector("#selection");
selection.options[0].selected = true;
selection.options[1].selected = true;
setTimeout(function () {
const submit = document.querySelector("#btnSubmit");
submit.click();
});
}
window.addEventListener("load", loadDefaultWeather);
Now when the page loads, it automatically selects the first two options and submits them to to get the weather.
But, that all looks to work well. No console browser errors occur at all.
It’s time to try and chart what works and what doesn’t.
- New York
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- New York & San Francisco
- New York & Chicago
- New York & Los Angeles
- San Francisco & Chicago
- San Francisco & Los Angeles
- Chicago & Los Angeles
- New York & San Francisco & Chicago
- New York & San Francisco & Los Angeles
- New York & Chicago & Los Angeles
- San Francisco & Chicago & Los Angeles
It was only by luck that I found that the NY&SF and NY&C also work.
From that, the simplest situation that doesn’t work is NW&LA, so the updated code that guarantees a failure on loading the page is:
function loadDefaultWeather() {
const selection = document.querySelector("#selection");
selection.options[0].selected = true;
selection.options[3].selected = true;
setTimeout(function () {
const submit = document.querySelector("#btnSubmit");
submit.click();
});
}
window.addEventListener("load", loadDefaultWeather);
Now that we have a guaranteed way to cause the problem, investigation can occur from here about what is causing the trouble to occur.
Gathering further information about the problem, when New York and Los Angeles are both selected and submitted to get the weather, the following section of code is where the trouble occurs.
if (original_Index !== new_Index)
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
Even when there is only one statement in an if statement, it’s beneficial to have the braces around that single statement.
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
This is partly because it helps to aid in terms of recognition, and secondly because you never know when you’re going to need more than one thing happening in the if statement.
In that if statement we can add a console.log to help us see what’s happening.
I’ll comment out the insertAfter too, so that execution doesn’t end and we can see more console.log information about things.
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
console.log({new_Index, td, el: td.eq(new_Index)})
// td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
The information we gain from that is:
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
For one of those situations, td.eq(new_Index) gives no element. Is that what causes the problem though?
Enabling the commented out line lets us see information before the error occurs:
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
console.log({new_Index, td, el: td.eq(new_Index)})
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
We now learn some unexpected information, that all of the console.log statements occur before the error takes place.
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
9 widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
Is is really the last item that causes the error? Or is that because of some funny business with jQuery that delays the insertAfter action. I’m going with funny business.
Let’s investigate that insertAfter more closely, by gaining information about the elements being used.
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
console.log({
originalEl: td.eq(original_Index)[0],
newEl: td.eq(new_Index)[0]
});
// td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
We now get console.log information about the elements being used for insertAfter.
{originalEl: th.losangeles, newEl: th}
{originalEl: undefined, newEl: undefined}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.ranking, newEl: td.ranking}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.rating, newEl: td.rating}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.row1heading, newEl: td.row1heading}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.weather, newEl: td.weather}
The undefined really seems to be the cause of the problem, so yes it was jQuery funny business giving misleading console.log information about the timing of events.
It is entirely possible to just check if an element exists before doing the insertAfter, but I want to also understand more about what’s causing the problem.
Let’s replace that insertAfter with a function that does the insert, so that we can remove any confusion from jQuery about the situation.
function insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) {
const parent = existingNode.parentNode;
parent.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling);
}
...
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
console.log(td.eq(original_Index)[0]);
// td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
insertAfter(td.eq(original_Index)[0], td.eq(new_Index)[0]);
}
We can now update the insertAfter function to return early if there is no existingNode element.
function insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) {
if (!newNode|| !existingNode) {
return;
}
const parent = existingNode.parentNode;
parent.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling);
}
Even after doing all of that to ensure that the nodes exist, we still get a console.log error.
<td class="NewYork Rating">…</td>
<td class="NewYork Row1Heading">Hello</td>
<td class="NewYork Weather">…</td>
Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
9widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
We have now confirmed that the jQuery insertAfter that was in the code, is not responsible for the problem. I was unjustly slighting jQuery. What really is happening is that after we reorganise the code, the weather widget is trying to update something and can’t find it.
Does that mean that we should wait until after the weather widget has done things, before moving things around?
I’ll remove all of those insertAfter changes and instead put the original rows code into a setTimeout for 5 seconds.
setTimeout(function () {
console.log("reorder rows");
var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
...
}, 5000);
That works perfectly with no errors.
The cause of the problem is that we are messing around with the HTML structure, while the weather widget is in the middle of updating things.
Next up is how to solve this without needing a 5 second delay.
Hi Paul,
Extremely grateful for all the trouble you have taken and the detailed approach and explanation you have provided. Learnt a lot there!!
The
setTimeout approach is a nice and simple way to escape the error. Really looking forward to know how to solve it without needing a 5 second delay.
Unfortunately, even though the DOMException error is no longer coming in the console, the weatherwidget iframe is not launching in the ‘responsive’ mobile view. (I’m using the “ReStable” jquery plugin (https://www.jqueryscript.net/table/Lightweight-jQuery-Responsive-Table-Plugin-ReStable.html) to convert the
table to
ul-li format for mobile browsing. Hopefully, the “without-5-second-delay-approach” you are referring to resolves that issue.)
Once agin, extremely grateful for all the trouble taken and looking forward to your replies!!
I’ve been getting too distracted with linting and improving your own code, when I should be focusing on the weather widget instead.
The weather widget code doesn’t provide any way to be notified when it is finished doing its thing. As a result, any further benefit occurs from making changes to the weather widget code so that we can be notified when it’s finished doing its thing. Are you okay with the possibility of that being done to make further progress?
Yes Paul, I'm sorry about that. Perfectly fine with your approach. Thanks again, for all your patience with me.
Somehow after all of my editing of your code I can’t get the error to appear again, with no timeout.
There is also the possibility to attach on to a message sent from the weather iframe to the main window, to help us figure out when to do the updating.
I think that I have to do a large post about the linting and other updates that I made to your code, as I try to figure out what I did to fix things.
It’s time to lint using the harshest linter that I know of, JSLint.
- trailing commas after the last item are removed
- single quotes replaced with either double quotes or when double quotes are already i the text, backtick quotes
- the this keyword is replaced with a local variable
- braces are put around if statements with a single statement block
- for loops are replaced with forEach loops
While linting I find oddities such as the following:
jQuery(".divResult table th:first-child").removeClass;
jQuery(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
I’m pretty sure that the removeClass is leftover from earlier code, and isn’t needed anymore, as it is a th element with no class attributes, so I’ve removed the removeClass line.
Other lintings are:
- === used instead of ==
- PrintTable function is out of scope, so move it up to the top of the code
- rename it printTable instead. Capital first letters are for
new FuncName()instantiations instead
Different data variables are used in different places, in the printTable function, in the button submit function, and in code further down that does row ranking. That last situation can see the data from the middle situation, so I’ve renamed data from that last situation to be
ratings instead.
var ratings = [];
jQuery("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)").each(function(ignore, td){
var element = jQuery(td).text();
ratings.push(element);
});
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(function(a,b){
return b - a;
});
var ranks = ratings.slice().map(function(v){
return sorted.indexOf(v) + 1;
});
That only leaves lots of linting comments about lines being too long. The first one is the following:
jQuery("table thead th[class]").each(function (ignore, th) {
$("table tbody td:nth-child(" + ($(th).index() + 1) + ")").addClass(th.className);
});
I’ll head back after the linting to take care of many things, including that ignore variable. JSLint doesn’t like it when a function parameter isn’t used, and so requires
ignore to be used. I prefer to adjust techniques so that ignore isn’t needed at all.
With the above code, I can just use an index parameter, and use that instead of having jQuery calculate it.
jQuery("table thead th[class]").each(function (index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
The next line that's too long is:
jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr").find("td:first").each(function (ignore, td) {
We can assign the table row to a variable, and use that to help deal with that issue.
var firstCells = jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr").find("td:first");
firstCells.each(function (ignore, cell) {
However, I also want to deal with that ignore situation. jQuery got in early with their implementation of
each and got it completely backwards by using (index, item) for the parameters. They weren’t able to change it when web browsers standardised on using (item, index) instead.
Because of that, I find that better results are obtained by using the normal JavaScript forEach method (and associated ones such as map, filter, reduce, etc). In this case a simple forEach will do.
var firstCells = document.querySelectorAll(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.forEach(function (cell) {
The rest of the function is a bit of a nightmare, but we can take care of that after the linting.
The next code with a too-long line is:
jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr td").each(function (ignore, td) {
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(function (ignore, cell) {
jQuery(cell).html(`<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="rating" style="background-color:#558000">` + parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2) + "</div></div>");
});
}
});
That code has a characteristic “arrow formation” to its indenting which is a clear sign that the code can be structured more appropriately.
But the main culprit is that the styles really shouldn’t be in the JavaScript code and are much more suited being in a stylesheet instead. I see that the HTML page already has a stylesheet. We can add those styles to the HTML page instead.
td>div {
display:inline-block;
width:100%;
}
.rating {
background-color:#558000;
}
The divResult selector can be shortened somewhat because table and tr don’t need to be specified to get the td elements. We can also work out the rating before adding it to the page, which helps to shorting things nicely.
jQuery(".divResult tbody td").each(function findRating(ignore, td) {
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(function updateRating(ignore, cell) {
var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
});
}
});
We can then extract out those named functions:
function updateRating(ignore, cell) {
var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function findRating(ignore, td) {
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(updateRating);
}
}
jQuery(".divResult tbody td").each(findRating);
But that’s not good enough, as the ignore function parameters need to be removed. That’s done by replacing the
each jQuery method with the forEach method instead.
function updateRating(ignore, cell) {
var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function findRating(td) {
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
}
document.querySelectorAll(".divResult tbody td").forEach(findRating);
But that’s not good enough, for the findRating function that searches all over the table for the text of “Rating” can be replaced with just a search for the “Rating” class name instead.
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
updateRating($(".divResult tr.Rating"));
And that’s now good enough.
I also notice that by removing the need for that findRating function to search all around the table, that it completely solves the error that you have been having too!
As a brief refresher, here is the original code that is now confirmed to have been causing the problem.
jQuery('.divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) {
if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Rating') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) {
jQuery(this).html('<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="rating" style="background-color:#558000">' + parseFloat(jQuery(this).text()).toFixed(2) + '</div></div>');
});
});
A minimal improvement to fix the problem is to use tr.Rating, letting us remove one level of the function loop.
jQuery('.divResult tr.Rating').each(function ($) {
jQuery(this).html('<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="rating" style="background-color:#558000">' + parseFloat(jQuery(this).text()).toFixed(2) + '</div></div>');
});
My linted code takes that further to be:
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
updateRating($(".divResult tr.Rating"));
/me whines - I haven’t even fully completed doing a basic linting of the code yet!
Now that your problem is solved without needing timeouts or attaching on to message passing, are you interested in further work that gets done with the code?
Hi Paul,
Amazing work and, once again, extremely grateful to you for taking this much of time out and having this much of patience for a newbie like me.
I’m going to rework my entire code basis your suggestions and will have a go at it. Hopefully this should resolve my issue.
Would it also be possible for you to share the revised html? Only if possible. Just so that i dont miss out on anything or mess it up somewhere.
Thanks again, Paul.
Thank you. I look forward to taking things further.
On checking things over the morning later, I find that I didn’t fix things, instead I broke things so that the problem didn’t end up occurring. That says a lot about the trouble with late-night coding.
So, instead we end up with the following code, and the error that you are getting persists.
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function updateRatings(ratingCell) {
if (jQuery(ratingCell).text() === "Rating") {
jQuery(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
}
$(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRatings);
Handling arrays
Instead of using querySelector I have reverted back to the $ jQuery object for querying elements. Using querySelector hides the problem that jQuery has with arrays. As a result, instead of getting an array from querySelector
document.querySelectorAll(".divResult .Rating").forEach(updateRatings);
I want to use $ instead and use toArray, so that it’s very clear that we are turning our nose up at jQuery’s way of doing arrays, and preferring to use the built-in array-handling methods instead.
$(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRatings);
The linting continues
There are three move situations of long lines that the linter is not happy with. two of them in ranking, and one of them being the weather link.
Linting the ranking code
Here is the ranking code as it currently stands:
jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr").each(function (ignore, tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(function (rank, i) {
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="ranking1">#` + rank + "</div></div>"));
}
if (rank !== 1) {
$td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="ranking">#` + rank + "</div></div>"));
}
});
}
});
There are several things to deal with there but first, our attention must be with the line length.
The first thing to notice is that the styles should not be there at all. We dealt with that on the ratings code earlier, so we can now also use that with these rankings too.
.ranking, .rating {
background-color:#558000;
}
The styles can now be removed from that part of the code:
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div><div class="ranking1">#` + rank + "</div></div>"));
}
if (rank !== 1) {
$td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div><div class="ranking">#` + rank + "</div></div>"));
}
That kind of if structure is really painful to see. But I’ll come back to that after getting the too long length dealt with.
A useful technique to deal with length and also make the code easier to understand, is to move the boy of if-statements out to a separate function. We can easily do that here, and with careful use of function properties, we can use the same function for both if statements.
function updateRanking(cell, rank, className) {
cell.empty().append($(`<div><div ${className}>#${rank}</div></div>`));
}
...
if (rank === 1) {
updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank, "ranking1");
}
if (rank !== 1) {
updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank, "ranking");
}
One way to improve this is to extract the ranking to a separate variable, so that we can separately deal with giving it a different name:
var rankingClass = (rank === 1 ? "ranking1" : ranking);
updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank, rankingClass);
I can understand why the first ranking is being given a different classname, but usually using a completely different classname isn’t the way to do it. Instead, it’s more usual for them all to have the same
ranking class name and then to add a special `first’ classname to the first one. To not change things too much on you though I’ll leave it at ‘ranking1’ that’s also on there. That way, the first one will have two classes on it, “ranking ranking1” and the rest of them just have “ranking”
That way we can also improve the code, so that only two function parameters are needed.
function updateRanking(cell, rank) {
cell.empty().append($(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`));
}
...
updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i+1).addClass("ranking1");
}
Linting the weather link
This is the last section that the linter complains about for being too long:
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(function (ignore, el) {
jQuery(el).html(`<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`);
});
}
First I’ll deal with that ignore, by using toArray() and forEach() instead.
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) {
jQuery(el).html(`<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`);
});
}
We can easily deal with that by extracting out the text to a separate variable:
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) {
var linkHtml = `<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
jQuery(el).html(linkHtml);
});
}
and then the linkHref variable can be split up to deal with the line length issue.
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) {
var linkHtml = `<a class="weatherwidget-io"`;
linkHtml += ` href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/"`;
linkHtml += ` data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original"`;
linkHtml += ` >WEATHER</a>`;
jQuery(el).html(linkHtml);
});
}
But that is still too long for the linter to be happy about it. The data attributes need to be split up, but I still want to keep them meaningfully together. That can be done by moving the href to the start of the link, and having one of the data attributes come after the class.
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) {
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
jQuery(el).html(linkHtml);
});
}
Now even if we reduce jQuery to just $ and use a template variable reference, the href line will still be too long:
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${$(el).text()}/"`;
We need to extract out the path to a separate variable, and from there we can make beneficial progress.
if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") {
jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
jQuery(el).html(linkHtml);
});
}
That ends the issue with too-long lines, and the linter now shows me a whole new set of issue with the code, which I’ll take care of in the next post.
When those other linting issues occurred, I was reminded that I haven’t properly formatted the code. What happened is that after wrapping single-line if statements with braces, that helps JS Beautifier to properly indent the code. But I hadn’t updated the indenting.
After running the code through JSBeautifier again the code is now all properly indented, and I have a nice long list of 10 lines that are still too long.
Taking care of long lines
jQuery("#selection").find(":selected").each(function(ignore, option) {
This one reminds me that I really need to go through the code removing that ugly patch of using ignore, and instead replace it with more appropriate toArray().forEach() instead. I’ll do that now.
// jQuery("#selection").find(":selected").each(function(ignore, option) {
jQuery("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().forEach(function(option) {
Now back to dealing with line length.
The jQuery is normally only used for the initial document ready wrapper. After that the $ symbol should be used instead.
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
var StatJSON = {
Hmm, that’s odd. Why does your code have multiple document ready wrappers? Removing those extra ones will definitely help with the long lines problem.
Also, renaming jQuery to $ everywhere inside of the document ready wrapper takes care of more long lines, leaving us only with 4 long lines.
Long line #1
The first long line is in the button submit handler.
$(".divResult table th:not(:first)").toArray().forEach(function(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass($(header).text().split(" ").join(""));
});
Here we can extract the query to a named variable:
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass($(header).text().split(" ").join(""));
});
Long lines 2 through to 4
These are in the weather link code that we dealt with earlier:
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
});
}
Here, while it is possible to shorten the linkHtml variable, a more appropriate way is to extract the looping function instead.
function addWeatherLink(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
$("#divResult table tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(function(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(addWeatherLink);
}
__weatherwidget_init();
});
That is all of the too-long lines dealt with, and we can now move on to the rest of the linting.
Linting the rest of the code
Many of the linting issues are about using anonymous functions. We really need to name those. Something that I’ve been noticing about the code is that while it says what it does, the code doesn’t say why it does things. The first is necessary for the computer, but the second is really important for the human programmer.
That issue is remedied a lot by using good names for things.
One of the hardest parts of programming is finding good names for things. I can’t promise to find good names, but I’ll at least attempt to use meaningful names and seek to improve them where possible.
Naming the functions
Naming document ready function
For the document ready function it seems appropriate to name that one weatherTable, because it ranks the weather. I can’t help but find some measure of enjoyment too that rankWeather also works in terms of “bad weather” as well.
jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) {
Naming a heading function
Here is how the code is before naming the function:
$.each(data, function(i) {
//getting heading at that key
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
And afterwards the comment is found to be misleading.
$.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) {
//getting heading at that key
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
The heading isn’t being obtained. Instead it is being added as a table element. Because the function name provides enough of an understanding here now, the misleading comment should either be corrected, or removed. When comments are corrected usually that helps me to understand that the code is weak in that area, so I try to improve the code so that the comment isn’t needed. In this case the comment can be removed as it doesn’t add anything to what we know already.
$.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) {
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
Naming add table rows
This next part of the code needs naming too:
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function(k, v) {
html += "<tr>";
Here we are adding table rows, so addRow is a good function name.
The linter also tells me that v isn’t used, so that gets removed.
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(k) {
html += "<tr>";
I also tell myself that single letter variable names are almost completely useless. Here, k is the property names of each option in your StatJSON array. That is what they are, but we should give it a name for what they mean.
Here, they are the row headings, so that’s what we should name them.
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) {
html += "<tr>";
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += "<td>" + rowTitle + "</td>";
}
Naming add data function
The next function that needs naming is:
$.each(data, function(k2, v2) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += "<td>" + StatJSON[data[k2]][rowTitle] + "</td>";
}
});
Here it’s adding data from StatJSON, so calling it addData is good enough, especially in the context with the addRow function too.
$.each(data, function addData(k2, v2) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += "<td>" + StatJSON[data[k2]][rowTitle] + "</td>";
}
});
The linter tells me that v2 isn’t used, and I tell myself that k2 needs to be renamed to something better. While k2 is an option name such as “Option2”, that’s only what it is and doesn’t tell us why it’s important to us. Each of those options refers to info about a city, so cityInfo seems to be a good name to use there.
$.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += "<td>" + StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle] + "</td>";
}
});
We now get told that the line is too long, so I’ll extract out a named variable from there.
$.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
var cityData = StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle];
html += "<td>" + cityData + "</td>";
}
});
Naming button submit code
Here’s the next piece that the linter says needs a function name:
$("#btnSubmit").click(function() {
var data = [];
...
});
That function is an event handler for submitting the cities, so calling it citiesSubmitHandler is a good and standard way of naming it.
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
var data = [];
Now with event handlers, it’s best if they do very little work at all themself, and pass on execution to other functions. I’m tempted to add a TODO comment to the code, but the linter doesn’t allow anything else to be done until those TODO’s are taken out.
So, I guess that I had better move out the code now before it gets forgotten about.
And that is going to be the topic of my next post.
Thanks Paul!! Amazing level of detailing in your explanations!! It has actually explained a lot of things to me and anyone who is following this thread. It has also solved a lot of small doubts I used to have but never knew who to ask.

Once again, thanks, and looking forward to your solution.
Once again, thanks, and looking forward to your solution.
Where we left off was in giving functions appropriate names, helping us to make the code easier to understand in the process, where extracting out functions from the submit handler is the next piece of the puzzle.
Extract functions from event handler
When doing this I find that it’s easier to chunk the code into separate functions by working up from the bottom. When working your way down from the top it’s more difficult to tell where one section of code becomes significantly different from the next. By contrast when working up from the bottom, it’s easier to tell where to find the seams.
In this case we find that the bottom section is about adding weather links, so we move that into a separate function and move that function out of the handler.
function addWeatherLinks() {
function addWeatherLink(el) {
...
}
...
}
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
...
addWeatherLinks();
});
Chunking the code into separate functions also means that before I can give the function a suitable name, I need to try and understand what the code does, which means examining it more closely than I otherwise might have.
I won’t bore you with the details of the other functions, but here’s what the event handler ends up becoming:
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
updateWeatherTable();
cleanupTextAndClasses();
updateRatings();
updateRankings();
addWeatherWidget();
});
Naming the get cities function
This function in the updateWeatherTable function needs to be named.
function updateWeatherTable() {
var data = [];
$("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().forEach(function (option) {
var this_input = $(option);
if (this_input.is(":selected")) {
data.push(this_input.val());
}
});
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
}
This code gets the cities that you selected, so calling the function getSelectedCity seems to work. That results in the line being too long, so we can extract the getSelectedCity function from there.
function getSelectedCity(option) {
var this_input = $(option);
if (this_input.is(":selected")) {
data.push(this_input.val());
}
}
...
$("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().forEach(getSelectedCity);
There are some issues with this code though. The main problem is that we have an array that forEach is updating. Instead of that, we can usefully use a map method. Normally I would just remove most of the code and write it over from scratch, but it might be useful for you to see the process of how it’s converted.
The separate this_input variable is left over from previously using the this keyword. That keyword is so generic that you tend to be forced to rename it just to understand what is happening. That’s not needed there now, because we have the option variable instead.
function getSelectedCity(option) {
if ($(option).is(":selected")) {
data.push($(option).val());
}
}
var data = [];
$("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().forEach(getSelectedCity);
The $(option) is duplicated and doesn’t need to be. Instead of using $(option).val() it’s just as good, if not better, to just use option.value instead.
function getSelectedCity(option) {
if ($(option).is(":selected")) {
data.push(option.value);
}
}
var data = [];
$("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().forEach(getSelectedCity);
The selected is not needed in the getSelectedCities function. That is already being done outside of the function. When we remove selected from the function, we should also rename the function at the same time too.
function getCity(option) {
data.push(option.value);
}
var data = [];
$("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().forEach(getCity);
We now have a very simple function that just adds a new item to the array. The map method is one that updated forEach, buy giving you an array of returned values. We can use map instead here to simplify things.’
function getCity(option) {
return option.value;
}
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
Because the getCity function is so simple, it doesn’t really deserve to have three lines of code dedicated to it. This here is what arrow-notation was designed for.
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
That all results in the updateWeatherTable function being updated to be the following:
function updateWeatherTable() {
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
}
That’s a pretty nice improvement on what we had before. It has a pretty nice structure too, where each variable is defined, and is used on the very next line.
I’ll leave things there for the moment though as it’s past 1am. More will be forthcoming as I carry on working through the JSLint linting issues when I return.
With the rest of the linting, I am told that there are 13 issues remaining. But that can be misleading where other types of things are found after the current lot are taken care of.
Here’s the JS code as it stands right now:
jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) {
var StatJSON = {
"Option1": {
"ColHeading": "New York",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "4.5",
"Row1Heading": "Hello",
"Weather": "40d71n74d01/new-york"
},
"Option2": {
"ColHeading": "San Francisco",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.2",
"Row1Heading": "Whats",
"Weather": "37d77n122d42/san-francisco"
},
"Option3": {
"ColHeading": "Chicago",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.7",
"Row1Heading": "Up",
"Weather": "41d88n87d63/chicago"
},
"Option4": {
"ColHeading": "Los Angeles",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "5.0",
"Row1Heading": "With",
"Weather": "34d05n118d24/los-angeles"
}
};
function printTable(data) {
var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`;
if (data && data.length) {
html += "</th>";
$.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) {
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
html += "</tr>";
html += "<tbody>";
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) {
html += "<tr>";
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += "<td>" + rowTitle + "</td>";
}
$.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
var cityData = StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle];
html += "<td>" + cityData + "</td>";
}
});
html += "</tr>";
});
} else {
html += "No results found</td></tr>";
}
html += "</tbody></table>";
return html;
}
function updateWeatherTable() {
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
}
function cleanupTextAndClasses() {
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass($(header).text().split(" ").join(""));
});
$(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
$("table thead th[class]").each(function(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function(cell) {
$(cell).addClass(((cell.textContent).replace("#", "").replace(/[()]/g, "")).replace(/s/g, "").replace(/\\|\//g, ""));
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(((cell.textContent).replace("#", "").replace(/[()]/g, "")).replace(/s/g, "").replace(/\\|\//g, ""));
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(((cell.textContent).replace("#", "").replace(/[()]/g, "")).replace(/s/g, "").replace(/\\|\//g, ""));
});
}
function updateRatings() {
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat($(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
$(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) {
$(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
$(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings);
}
function updateRankings() {
function rankByRatings() {
var ratings = [];
$("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)").toArray().forEach(function(td) {
var element = $(td).text();
ratings.push(element);
});
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(function(a, b) {
return b - a;
});
var ranks = ratings.slice().map(function(v) {
return sorted.indexOf(v) + 1;
});
return ranks;
}
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
var Rows = $(".compTable tr");
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking");
RowRanking.find("td:not(:first)").sort(function(a, b) {
return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "").localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ""));
}).each(function(new_Index, cell) {
var original_Index = $(cell).index();
Rows.toArray().forEach(function(row) {
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
});
});
}
function updateRanking(cell, rank) {
cell.empty().append($(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`));
}
var ranks = rankByRatings();
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(function(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(function(rank, i) {
updateRanking($td.eq(i + 1), rank);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
});
sortColumnsByRanking();
}
function addWeatherWidget() {
function showWeatherWidget(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
$("#divResult table tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(function(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget);
}
__weatherwidget_init();
});
}
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
updateWeatherTable();
cleanupTextAndClasses();
updateRatings();
updateRankings();
addWeatherWidget();
});
});
Most of the remaining issues are about naming functions.
Linting the column class function
Here’s the start of the cleanupTextAndClasses function
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass($(header).text().split(" ").join(""));
});
Calling the function addHeadingClass seems to work well. There is a columnHead variable that’s not used though, so we can fix that up while we’re here.
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass(columnHead);
});
Linting the cell class code
This next piece of code seems weird.
$("table thead th[class]").each(function(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
It’s supposed to copy the class name of the heading down to each of the table cells below that heading, but that doesn’t seem to happen. Instead, with New York and Los Angeles selected for example, it is the far left column with the row titles that has the classes New York added to the cells in that far left column.
The problem is that the index is being incorrectly calculated.
The headings have an index of 0 and 1. Adding 1 to those gives us 1 and 2, but nth-child starts at 1, so 1 is going to give you the first column with the row titles. As a result you need to add an extra 1 to get to the correct column for the headings.
That’s too much complication. If we instead remove the
[class] part of the selector, the we can use a simple +1 to get to the correct column instead.
$("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
I’ve also gone with calling the function propagateHeadingClass, because we take the heading class and we copy it to all of the cells that are below it in the same column.
Linting the propagate row class code
Here is the next piece of code that we’re linting.
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function(cell) {
$(cell).addClass(((cell.textContent).replace("#", "").replace(/[()]/g, "")).replace(/s/g, "").replace(/\\|\//g, ""));
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(((cell.textContent).replace("#", "").replace(/[()]/g, "")).replace(/s/g, "").replace(/\\|\//g, ""));
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(((cell.textContent).replace("#", "").replace(/[()]/g, "")).replace(/s/g, "").replace(/\\|\//g, ""));
});
Before deciding on a function name, I’ll clean up some of the code so that I end up with a better idea of what it does.
All of that replacing code can be moved out to a separate function. The replacing code sanitizes the text, so I’ll call it sanitize. Now that I understand what is being done there more clearly, the looping function can be called propagateRowClass.
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
function sanitize(text) {
text = text.replace("#", "");
text = text.replace(/[()]/g, "");
text = text.replace(/s/g, "");
text = text.replace(/\\|\//g, "");
return text;
}
var className = sanitize(cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
That works, but I want to update the sanitize function so that it has each of those regular expressions in an array, and uses the reduce method to apply each of them to the text. That means first placing each regular expression into an array:
function sanitize(text) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
text = text.replace(removals[0], "");
text = text.replace(removals[1], "");
text = text.replace(removals[2], "");
text = text.replace(removals[3], "");
return text;
}
Now that those replace lines are all identical but for the array index, I can use a reduce method to apply each array item to the text.
function sanitize(text) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
return removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, text);
}
var className = sanitize(cell.textContent);
Do I now need that sanitize function? Let’s see how things look without it.
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
I’m okay with that. What I’m not okay with though is that the same classname is being copied across all of the cells of row, and on the row element itself too. Normally only one classname is placed on the row, as its styles tend to apply to everything inside of the row too. I’ll leave things as they are with the row title being propagated as a classname to the row and to all of the cells in that row, but this is something for you to consider. Only one class on the row itself is all that is normally needed.
Linting the retrieval of ratings
The next code that the linter says needs a function name is the following:
var ratings = [];
$("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)").toArray().forEach(function(td) {
var element = $(td).text();
ratings.push(element);
});
I’ve been noticing that there are a lot of adjustments in the code for the first column not being used by a city. Did you know that tables let you use a TH element on the row? That makes things a lot easier because only the td rows will be of interest.
Aside from that potential improvement for later on, adding items to the array means that a map is more suitable than using forEach.
var ratingCells = $("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)");
var getText = (td) => $(td).text();
var ratings = ratingCells.toArray().map(getText);
The idea of getting the rankings is important enough to move that code into a separate function too.
Linting the sorting of the rankings
Here’s the sorting part of the rankByRatings function:
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort);
var ranks = ratings.slice().map(function(v) {
return sorted.indexOf(v) + 1;
});
return ranks;
The sort function and the map function are wanting names.
With the sort function, I’ll just call that numericSort and move it to be above the rankByRatings function. As for the map function, I’ll call that decideRank.
function numericSort(a, b) {
return b - a;
}
...
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort);
var ranks = ratings.slice().map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) {
return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1;
});
return ranks;
The slice of the ranks isn’t needed. It is wanted for sorted because of how sort changes the array, but with the map, slice is of no use at all, and can be removed.
Lastly, because we have the function called decideRank to help inform is about what’s going on, we can extract the decideRank function and instead of assigning the map to a ranks variable, we can just return the map.
The rankByRatings function is now reduced to be the following:
function rankByRatings() {
var ratings = getRatings();
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort);
return ratings.map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) {
return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1;
});
}
Linting sort rankings
The next three sets of functions that want names for them, is in the sortColumnsByRanking function.
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
var Rows = $(".compTable tr");
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking");
RowRanking.find("td:not(:first)").sort(function(a, b) {
return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "").localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ""));
}).each(function(new_Index, cell) {
var original_Index = $(cell).index();
Rows.toArray().forEach(function(row) {
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
});
});
}
The sorting function can reuse the numericSort that we had before. There shouldn’t be all of that activity in the sort function. Instead, we can use map to clean up the text to numbers, and then sort them.
function toNumber(el) {
var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "");
return Number(digits);
}
var rankings = RowRanking.find("td:not(:first)").map(toNumber);
Linting reorder columns
Just after sorting the rankings, is reordering the columns.
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
var Rows = $(".compTable tr");
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking");
...
rankings.sort(numericSort).each(function(new_Index, cell) {
var original_Index = $(cell).index();
Rows.toArray().forEach(function(row) {
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
}
});
});
Underscores don’t tend to belong in JS variables, so I’ve removed those, and the Rows variable shouldn’t be out of the map function, so it gets moved in to the map function as a lowercase rows instead.
When it comes to naming the functions, I don’t know what to call the map function yet, so I’ll work on the forEach function instead to gain a better understanding of what happens there.
The name swapColumns seems to explain well what happens in the forEach code. I will though move the comparision up to the top of the function, so that an early return can be done when both indexes are the same. That way the comparison acts as what is called a Guard Clause, preventing the execution of code from progressing any further unless the conditions are met.
var originalIndex = $(cell).index();
rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) {
if (originalIndex === newIndex) {
return;
}
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex));
});
Actually, that guard clause can be moved further up in the code, so that the forEach doesn’t even occur if it doesn’t have to.
var originalIndex = $(cell).index();
rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) {
if (originalIndex === newIndex) {
return;
}
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex));
});
I now feel comfortable enough with the code that I can provide a suitable name for the each function, which is to call it moveColumn.
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking");
var rankings = RowRanking.find("td:not(:first)").map(toNumber);
rankings.sort(numericSort).each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
...
});
The only problem is that the linter isn’t happy about the length of the line. That’s alright, for it seems that the code will make better sense if the map and the sort are kept together on the same line.
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
There are two more sets of function names to go, according to the linter.
Linting showRankings function
Here’s the showRankings function where the forEach functions need naming.
function showRankings(ranks) {
function updateRanking(cell, rank) {
cell.empty().append($(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`));
}
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(function(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(function(rank, i) {
updateRanking($td.eq(i + 1), rank);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
});
}
First observation is that there is a large arrow of indenting. We can easily improve that by extracting the functions, but that means naming them first.
The inner forEach function needs a name, but it’s hard to think of one other than updateRanking. That means that the code isn’t different enough, and should be in the same function. I moved some code out to a separate updateRanking function to help cope with too-long lines. I will temporarily inline that updateRanking function, so that more of the code can late ron be extracted out
function showRankings(ranks) {
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(function(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(function (rank, i) {
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append($(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`));
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
});
}
The inner forEach function can now be extracted out fully, as an updateRanking function.
function showRankings(ranks) {
function updateRow(tr) {
function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
}
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(updateCell);
}
}
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow);
}
There is some other work that I want to do with that code, such as to separate apart the collection of data and using that data to update the table. But that is something that can wait until after the linting is finished.
Linting addWeatherWidgets
Here the code that we currently have for addWeatherWidgets
function addWeatherWidgets() {
function showWeatherWidget(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
$("#divResult tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(function(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget);
}
__weatherwidget_init();
});
}
The forEach function can be extracted out to showWeatherWidgets (plural instead of singular), and the __weatherwidget_init() can be moved out of the loop. That way, you don’t end up with the weather attempting to load multiple times.
function addWeatherWidgets() {
function showWeatherWidget(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
function showWeatherWidgets(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget);
}
}
$("#divResult tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidgets);
__weatherwidget_init();
}
That’s all for the naming of functions. The linter still has a few things to say about moving var statements up to the top of functions, but it’s going to be the next post where I next take a look at that.
Next up with linting the code, var statements should be at the top of each function.
Here’s the JS code that we’re starting with:
/*jslint browser */
/*global __weatherwidget_init jQuery */
jQuery(document).ready(function rankWeather($) {
var StatJSON = {
"Option1": {
"ColHeading": "New York",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "4.5",
"Row1Heading": "Hello",
"Weather": "40d71n74d01/new-york"
},
"Option2": {
"ColHeading": "San Francisco",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.2",
"Row1Heading": "Whats",
"Weather": "37d77n122d42/san-francisco"
},
"Option3": {
"ColHeading": "Chicago",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "3.7",
"Row1Heading": "Up",
"Weather": "41d88n87d63/chicago"
},
"Option4": {
"ColHeading": "Los Angeles",
"Ranking": "",
"Rating": "5.0",
"Row1Heading": "With",
"Weather": "34d05n118d24/los-angeles"
}
};
function printTable(data) {
var html = `<table class="compTable"><thead><tr><th>`;
if (data && data.length) {
html += "</th>";
$.each(data, function addColumnHeading(i) {
html += "<th>" + StatJSON[data[i]].ColHeading + "</th>";
});
html += "</tr>";
html += "<tbody>";
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) {
html += "<tr>";
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += "<td>" + rowTitle + "</td>";
}
$.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
var cityData = StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle];
html += "<td>" + cityData + "</td>";
}
});
html += "</tr>";
});
} else {
html += "No results found</td></tr>";
}
html += "</tbody></table>";
return html;
}
function updateWeatherTable() {
var getCity = (option) => option.value;
var data = $("#selection").find(":selected").toArray().map(getCity);
$("#divResult").empty().append(printTable(data));
}
function cleanupTextAndClasses() {
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass(columnHead);
});
$(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
$("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
}
function updateRatings() {
function updateRating(cell) {
var rating = parseFloat($(cell).text()).toFixed(2);
$(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`);
}
function updateRowRatings(ratingCell) {
$(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating);
}
$(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRowRatings);
}
function updateRankings() {
function getRatings() {
var ratingCells = $("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)");
var getText = (td) => $(td).text();
return ratingCells.toArray().map(getText);
}
function numericSort(a, b) {
return b - a;
}
function rankByRatings() {
var ratings = getRatings();
var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(numericSort);
return ratings.map(function decideRank(ratingIndex) {
return sorted.indexOf(ratingIndex) + 1;
});
}
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
function toNumber(el) {
var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "");
return Number(digits);
}
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
var rows = $(".compTable tr");
var originalIndex = $(cell).index();
if (originalIndex === newIndex) {
return;
}
rows.toArray().forEach(function swapColumns(row) {
var td = $(row).find("td, th");
td.eq(originalIndex).insertAfter(td.eq(newIndex));
});
});
}
function showRankings(ranks) {
function updateRow(tr) {
function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
}
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(updateCell);
}
}
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow);
}
var ranks = rankByRatings();
showRankings(ranks);
sortColumnsByRanking();
}
function addWeatherWidgets() {
function showWeatherWidget(el) {
var path = $(el).text();
var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`;
linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`;
linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`;
$(el).html(linkHtml);
}
function showWeatherWidgets(td) {
if ($(td).text() === "Weather") {
$(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidget);
}
}
$("#divResult tbody tr td").toArray().forEach(showWeatherWidgets);
__weatherwidget_init();
}
$("#btnSubmit").click(function citiesSubmitHandler() {
updateWeatherTable();
cleanupTextAndClasses();
updateRatings();
updateRankings();
addWeatherWidgets();
});
});
Linting addData
The addData function in printTable is our first target.
html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`;
$.each(data, function addData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
var cityData = StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle];
html += "<td>" + cityData + "</td>";
}
});
Here we can inline the cityData variable, and rename the addData function to be addCityData instead, helping to retain the information about it being cityData.
html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`;
$.each(data, function addCityData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle !== "ColHeading") {
html += `<td>${StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle]}</td>`;
}
});
The only problem there is that the line is too long, so I’ll use a guard clause to help remove an indent from the html line.
html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`;
$.each(data, function addCityData(cityInfo) {
if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") {
return;
}
html += `<td>${StatJSON[data[cityInfo]][rowTitle]}</td>`;
});
A further improvement from here is to get the data organised into an array first, and to then operate on that array.
$.each(StatJSON[data[0]], function addRow(rowTitle) {
var cityNames = $(data).toArray();
var rowData = cityNames.map(function getRowData(cityName) {
return StatJSON[cityName][rowTitle];
});
if (rowTitle === "ColHeading") {
return;
}
html += `<tr><td>${rowTitle}</td>`;
rowData.forEach(function addCityData(cityData) {
html += `<td>${cityData}</td>`;
});
html += "</tr>";
});
After the linting is finished, I’ll want to come back to the printTable function and complete the separation of data from presentation. That way, future possible improvements are then much easier to make, such as by plugging in different presentation techniques. Ideally that means moving away from tables. That way of presentation was known to be bad about 20 years ago. Other much improved techniques can be explored when the data isn’t mixed in with the presentation method.
Linting cleanupTextAndClasses
Halfway down this function is a firstCells variable that’s used in propagating the row class.
function cleanupTextAndClasses() {
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass(columnHead);
});
$(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
$("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
}
The linter says to: “Move variable declaration to top of function or script”.
That could be thoughtlessly done by defining the variable as being undefined at the top of the function, then filling it in afterwards.
function cleanupTextAndClasses() {
var firstCells;
...
firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
...
}
That doesn’t help to solve the problem though. The problem here is that we have a significant amount of code for propagating the row class, that should be in a separate function, so I move the code out to a function called propagateRowClasses()
function propagateRowClasses() {
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
}
function cleanupTextAndClasses() {
...
propagateRowClasses();
}
There is also code in the cleanupTextAndClasses function for propagating the heading classes, so I’ll move that out to a separate function called propagateHeadingClasses
Most of the remaining code is to add heading classes, so a new function is used called addHeadingClasses.
That leaves us with a function that is much easier to understand:
function cleanupTextAndClasses() {
$(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
addHeadingClasses();
propagateHeadingClasses();
propagateRowClasses();
}
and now a better name can be given to that function. After moving the code out to separately named functions, we now have a much better idea about what to call it. The function name cleanupTextAndClasses is not suitable anymore. That gets renamed instead to be addHeadingAndRowClasses.
The updated code is now the following:
function addHeadingClasses() {
var headings = $(".divResult table th:not(:first)");
headings.toArray().forEach(function addHeadingClass(header) {
var columnHead = $(header).text().split(" ").join("");
$(header).addClass(columnHead);
});
}
function propagateHeadingClasses() {
$("table thead th").each(function propagateHeadingClass(index, th) {
$(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className);
});
}
function propagateRowClasses() {
var firstCells = $(".divResult tbody td:first-child");
firstCells.toArray().forEach(function propagateRowClass(cell) {
var removals = ["#", /[()]/g, /s/g, /\\|\//g];
var className = removals.reduce(function sanitizeText(text, regex) {
return text.replace(regex, "");
}, cell.textContent);
$(cell).addClass(className);
$(cell).siblings("td").addClass(className);
$(cell).parent("tr").addClass(className);
});
}
function addHeadingAndRowClasses() {
$(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");
addHeadingClasses();
propagateHeadingClasses();
propagateRowClasses();
}
Linting sortColumnsByRanking
The next issue that the linter complains about is here:
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
function toNumber(el) {
var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "");
return Number(digits);
}
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
...
This one is easily dealt with by moving the function up and out of the sortColumnsByRanking function.
function toNumber(el) {
var digits = $(el).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, "");
return Number(digits);
}
function sortColumnsByRanking() {
var RowRanking = $(".compTable tr.Ranking").find("td:not(:first)");
var rankings = RowRanking.map(toNumber).sort(numericSort);
rankings.each(function moveColumn(newIndex, cell) {
...
There’s only two more linting issues to go.
Linting showRankings function
Here’s the code that we’re starting with:
function showRankings(ranks) {
function updateRow(tr) {
function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
}
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(updateCell);
}
}
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow);
}
That updateCell function was extracted from forEach purely for line length issues. Let’s inline the updateCell function and rethink about things further from there.
function showRankings(ranks) {
function updateRow(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
}
$(".divResult table tbody tr").toArray().forEach(updateRow);
}
Instead of extracting the updateCell function, I’ll extract a little bit more and move the entire contents of the if statement to an updateCells function instead.
It now makes sense to inline the updateRow function, and extract a row variable to help simplify things. We end up with much-less indented code, that seems to make more sense than before.
function updateCells(ranks, $td) {
ranks.forEach(function updateCell(rank, i) {
var html = $(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`);
$td.eq(i + 1).empty().append(html);
if (rank === 1) {
$td.eq(i + 1).addClass("ranking1");
}
});
}
function showRankings(ranks) {
var rows = $(".divResult table tbody tr");
rows.toArray().forEach(function updateRow(tr) {
var $td = $(tr).children();
if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") {
updateCells(ranks, $td);
}
});
}
Linting updateRankings
Near the end of the updateRankings function is this code:
var ranks = rankByRatings();
showRankings(ranks);
sortColumnsByRanking();
That ranks variable really doesn’t need to be there. That ranks line can be pushed down in to the showRankings function itself.
function showRankings() {
var ranks = rankByRatings();
...
}
...
showRankings();
sortColumnsByRanking();
With that, the linting is over where a computer looks for obvious problems that need fixing.
Now it’s my turn to look over things and seek improvements.