WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

I have a dynamic table with weather of cities being populated with the ‘weather-widget.io’. I am using the below code to populate the “Weather” row.
jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) {
if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Weather') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) {
jQuery(this).html('<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/' + jQuery(this).text() + '/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original" >WEATHER</a>');
});__weatherwidget_init()
});
This works fine by itself. However, I have another line of code which reorders the columns of the table as per the ranking it gets from the ‘Rating’ field.
var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
var RowRanking = $('.compTable tr.Ranking');
RowRanking.find('td:not(:first)').sort(function(a,b){
return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, '').localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ''))
}).each(function(new_Index) {
var original_Index = $(this).index();
Rows.each(function() {
var td = $(this).find('td, th');
if (original_Index !== new_Index)
td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
});
});
This rearranges the columns as per the ‘Ranking’ as required, however it breaks the “__weatherwidget_init()” and gives me the ‘Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute ‘removeChild’ on ‘Node’: The node to be removed is not a child of this node.’ error.
How do I avoid the ‘Uncaught DOMException’ error in this case as I still need the columns ordered as per Ranking?
Find below working code: https://jsfiddle.net/mithunu/8dpvjuf1/2/
(P.S. For some reason the error doesn’t show in the jsfiddle console but it does appears in the chrome/firefox browser console. The error also interferes with the ‘weather’ display in ‘mobile view’ mode when I use an Responsive jquery plugin like ‘Restable’.)