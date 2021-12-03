WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

Thank you. I look forward to taking things further.

On checking things over the morning later, I find that I didn’t fix things, instead I broke things so that the problem didn’t end up occurring. That says a lot about the trouble with late-night coding.

So, instead we end up with the following code, and the error that you are getting persists.

function updateRating(cell) { var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2); jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } function updateRatings(ratingCell) { if (jQuery(ratingCell).text() === "Rating") { jQuery(ratingCell).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating); } } $(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRatings);

Handling arrays

Instead of using querySelector I have reverted back to the $ jQuery object for querying elements. Using querySelector hides the problem that jQuery has with arrays. As a result, instead of getting an array from querySelector

document.querySelectorAll(".divResult .Rating").forEach(updateRatings);

I want to use $ instead and use toArray, so that it’s very clear that we are turning our nose up at jQuery’s way of doing arrays, and preferring to use the built-in array-handling methods instead.

$(".divResult .Rating").toArray().forEach(updateRatings);

The linting continues

There are three move situations of long lines that the linter is not happy with. two of them in ranking, and one of them being the weather link.

Linting the ranking code

Here is the ranking code as it currently stands:

jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr").each(function (ignore, tr) { var $td = $(tr).children(); if ($td.eq(0).text() === "Ranking") { ranks.forEach(function (rank, i) { if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="ranking1">#` + rank + "</div></div>")); } if (rank !== 1) { $td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="ranking">#` + rank + "</div></div>")); } }); } });

There are several things to deal with there but first, our attention must be with the line length.

The first thing to notice is that the styles should not be there at all. We dealt with that on the ratings code earlier, so we can now also use that with these rankings too.

.ranking, .rating { background-color:#558000; }

The styles can now be removed from that part of the code:

if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div><div class="ranking1">#` + rank + "</div></div>")); } if (rank !== 1) { $td.eq(i+1).empty().append($(`<div><div class="ranking">#` + rank + "</div></div>")); }

That kind of if structure is really painful to see. But I’ll come back to that after getting the too long length dealt with.

A useful technique to deal with length and also make the code easier to understand, is to move the boy of if-statements out to a separate function. We can easily do that here, and with careful use of function properties, we can use the same function for both if statements.

function updateRanking(cell, rank, className) { cell.empty().append($(`<div><div ${className}>#${rank}</div></div>`)); } ... if (rank === 1) { updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank, "ranking1"); } if (rank !== 1) { updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank, "ranking"); }

One way to improve this is to extract the ranking to a separate variable, so that we can separately deal with giving it a different name:

var rankingClass = (rank === 1 ? "ranking1" : ranking); updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank, rankingClass);

I can understand why the first ranking is being given a different classname, but usually using a completely different classname isn’t the way to do it. Instead, it’s more usual for them all to have the same ranking class name and then to add a special `first’ classname to the first one. To not change things too much on you though I’ll leave it at ‘ranking1’ that’s also on there. That way, the first one will have two classes on it, “ranking ranking1” and the rest of them just have “ranking”

That way we can also improve the code, so that only two function parameters are needed.

function updateRanking(cell, rank) { cell.empty().append($(`<div><div "ranking">#${rank}</div></div>`)); } ... updateRanking($td.eq(i+1), rank); if (rank === 1) { $td.eq(i+1).addClass("ranking1"); }

Linting the weather link

This is the last section that the linter complains about for being too long:

if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(function (ignore, el) { jQuery(el).html(`<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`); }); }

First I’ll deal with that ignore, by using toArray() and forEach() instead.

if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) { jQuery(el).html(`<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`); }); }

We can easily deal with that by extracting out the text to a separate variable:

if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) { var linkHtml = `<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`; jQuery(el).html(linkHtml); }); }

and then the linkHref variable can be split up to deal with the line length issue.

if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) { var linkHtml = `<a class="weatherwidget-io"`; linkHtml += ` href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/"`; linkHtml += ` data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original"`; linkHtml += ` >WEATHER</a>`; jQuery(el).html(linkHtml); }); }

But that is still too long for the linter to be happy about it. The data attributes need to be split up, but I still want to keep them meaningfully together. That can be done by moving the href to the start of the link, and having one of the data attributes come after the class.

if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) { var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/` + jQuery(el).text() + `/"`; linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`; linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`; jQuery(el).html(linkHtml); }); }

Now even if we reduce jQuery to just $ and use a template variable reference, the href line will still be too long:

var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${$(el).text()}/"`;

We need to extract out the path to a separate variable, and from there we can make beneficial progress.

if (jQuery(td).text() === "Weather") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(function (el) { var path = $(el).text(); var linkHtml = `<a href="https://forecast7.com/en/${path}/"`; linkHtml += ` class="weatherwidget-io" data-label_2="WEATHER"`; linkHtml += ` data-days="3" data-theme="original">WEATHER</a>`; jQuery(el).html(linkHtml); }); }

That ends the issue with too-long lines, and the linter now shows me a whole new set of issue with the code, which I’ll take care of in the next post.