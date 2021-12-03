WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

Somehow after all of my editing of your code I can’t get the error to appear again, with no timeout.

There is also the possibility to attach on to a message sent from the weather iframe to the main window, to help us figure out when to do the updating.

I think that I have to do a large post about the linting and other updates that I made to your code, as I try to figure out what I did to fix things.

It’s time to lint using the harshest linter that I know of, JSLint.

trailing commas after the last item are removed

single quotes replaced with either double quotes or when double quotes are already i the text, backtick quotes

the this keyword is replaced with a local variable

braces are put around if statements with a single statement block

for loops are replaced with forEach loops

While linting I find oddities such as the following:

jQuery(".divResult table th:first-child").removeClass; jQuery(".divResult table th:first-child").removeAttr("name");

I’m pretty sure that the removeClass is leftover from earlier code, and isn’t needed anymore, as it is a th element with no class attributes, so I’ve removed the removeClass line.

Other lintings are:

=== used instead of ==

PrintTable function is out of scope, so move it up to the top of the code

rename it printTable instead. Capital first letters are for new FuncName() instantiations instead

Different data variables are used in different places, in the printTable function, in the button submit function, and in code further down that does row ranking. That last situation can see the data from the middle situation, so I’ve renamed data from that last situation to be ratings instead.

var ratings = []; jQuery("tr.Rating > td:not(:first)").each(function(ignore, td){ var element = jQuery(td).text(); ratings.push(element); }); var sorted = ratings.slice().sort(function(a,b){ return b - a; }); var ranks = ratings.slice().map(function(v){ return sorted.indexOf(v) + 1; });

That only leaves lots of linting comments about lines being too long. The first one is the following:

jQuery("table thead th[class]").each(function (ignore, th) { $("table tbody td:nth-child(" + ($(th).index() + 1) + ")").addClass(th.className); });

I’ll head back after the linting to take care of many things, including that ignore variable. JSLint doesn’t like it when a function parameter isn’t used, and so requires ignore to be used. I prefer to adjust techniques so that ignore isn’t needed at all.

With the above code, I can just use an index parameter, and use that instead of having jQuery calculate it.

jQuery("table thead th[class]").each(function (index, th) { $(`table tbody td:nth-child(${index + 1})`).addClass(th.className); });

jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr").find("td:first").each(function (ignore, td) {

The next line that's too long is:

We can assign the table row to a variable, and use that to help deal with that issue.

var firstCells = jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr").find("td:first"); firstCells.each(function (ignore, cell) {

However, I also want to deal with that ignore situation. jQuery got in early with their implementation of each and got it completely backwards by using (index, item) for the parameters. They weren’t able to change it when web browsers standardised on using (item, index) instead.

Because of that, I find that better results are obtained by using the normal JavaScript forEach method (and associated ones such as map, filter, reduce, etc). In this case a simple forEach will do.

var firstCells = document.querySelectorAll(".divResult tbody td:first-child"); firstCells.forEach(function (cell) {

The rest of the function is a bit of a nightmare, but we can take care of that after the linting.

The next code with a too-long line is:

jQuery(".divResult table tbody tr td").each(function (ignore, td) { if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(function (ignore, cell) { jQuery(cell).html(`<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="rating" style="background-color:#558000">` + parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2) + "</div></div>"); }); } });

That code has a characteristic “arrow formation” to its indenting which is a clear sign that the code can be structured more appropriately.

But the main culprit is that the styles really shouldn’t be in the JavaScript code and are much more suited being in a stylesheet instead. I see that the HTML page already has a stylesheet. We can add those styles to the HTML page instead.

td>div { display:inline-block; width:100%; } .rating { background-color:#558000; }

The divResult selector can be shortened somewhat because table and tr don’t need to be specified to get the td elements. We can also work out the rating before adding it to the page, which helps to shorting things nicely.

jQuery(".divResult tbody td").each(function findRating(ignore, td) { if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(function updateRating(ignore, cell) { var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2); jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); }); } });

We can then extract out those named functions:

function updateRating(ignore, cell) { var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2); jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } function findRating(ignore, td) { if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").each(updateRating); } } jQuery(".divResult tbody td").each(findRating);

But that’s not good enough, as the ignore function parameters need to be removed. That’s done by replacing the each jQuery method with the forEach method instead.

function updateRating(ignore, cell) { var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2); jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } function findRating(td) { if (jQuery(td).text() === "Rating") { jQuery(td).nextAll("td").toArray().forEach(updateRating); } } document.querySelectorAll(".divResult tbody td").forEach(findRating);

But that’s not good enough, for the findRating function that searches all over the table for the text of “Rating” can be replaced with just a search for the “Rating” class name instead.

function updateRating(cell) { var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2); jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } document.querySelectorAll(".divResult tr.Rating").forEach(updateRating);

And that’s now good enough.

I also notice that by removing the need for that findRating function to search all around the table, that it completely solves the error that you have been having too!

As a brief refresher, here is the original code that is now confirmed to have been causing the problem.

jQuery('.divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) { if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Rating') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) { jQuery(this).html('<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="rating" style="background-color:#558000">' + parseFloat(jQuery(this).text()).toFixed(2) + '</div></div>'); }); });

A minimal improvement to fix the problem is to use tr.Rating, letting us remove one level of the function loop.

jQuery('.divResult tr.Rating').each(function ($) { jQuery(this).html('<div style="display:inline-block; width:100%;"><div class="rating" style="background-color:#558000">' + parseFloat(jQuery(this).text()).toFixed(2) + '</div></div>'); });

My linted code takes that further to be:

function updateRating(cell) { var rating = parseFloat(jQuery(cell).text()).toFixed(2); jQuery(cell).html(`<div><div class="rating">${rating}</div></div>`); } document.querySelectorAll(".divResult tr.Rating").forEach(updateRating);

/me whines - I haven’t even fully completed doing a basic linting of the code yet!

Now that your problem is solved without needing timeouts or attaching on to message passing, are you interested in further work that gets done with the code?