WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

I have a dynamic table with weather of cities being populated with the ‘weather-widget.io’. I am using the below code to populate the “Weather” row.

jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) {
        if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Weather') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) {
            jQuery(this).html('<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/' + jQuery(this).text() + '/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original" >WEATHER</a>');
        });__weatherwidget_init()
    });

This works fine by itself. However, I have another line of code which reorders the columns of the table as per the ranking it gets from the ‘Rating’ field.

var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
        var RowRanking = $('.compTable tr.Ranking');
        
        RowRanking.find('td:not(:first)').sort(function(a,b){
        return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, '').localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ''))
        }).each(function(new_Index) {
            var original_Index = $(this).index();

            Rows.each(function() {
            var td = $(this).find('td, th');
            if (original_Index !== new_Index)
            td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
            });
        });

This rearranges the columns as per the ‘Ranking’ as required, however it breaks the “__weatherwidget_init()” and gives me the ‘Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute ‘removeChild’ on ‘Node’: The node to be removed is not a child of this node.’ error.

How do I avoid the ‘Uncaught DOMException’ error in this case as I still need the columns ordered as per Ranking?

Find below working code: https://jsfiddle.net/mithunu/8dpvjuf1/2/

(P.S. For some reason the error doesn’t show in the jsfiddle console but it does appears in the chrome/firefox browser console. The error also interferes with the ‘weather’ display in ‘mobile view’ mode when I use an Responsive jquery plugin like ‘Restable’.)

I’ve attempted to experience your problem but when I select a city and submit to get the weather info, no such error occurs in either my Chrome or Firefox browser consoles.

Hi Paul, good to see you again!! Many thanks for trying it out in the browser for me. Unfortunately, I’m still getting the error as you can see in the screenshot below. Would be very grateful if you could share the code that you are running, which isn’t giving you this error, so that I can try it at my end too. I’m probably doing something wrong here which is giving me this error.

Error
193 KB

What I did to explore the issue is to start from the working code at https://jsfiddle.net/mithunu/8dpvjuf1/2/ to which I updated the code using the code that you supplied in your post. That code seems to be identical to what is in the working code. After that updated code is rerun, I select a city from the select list and submit it to get the weather.

  • Do you get the problem only from the working code? I don’t for some reason.
  • Is there a reason for you calling it “working code” when it doesn’t seem to work for you?
  • Is there something else that I should do to try and experience your same problem?
Hi Paul,
Thanks for all the efforts taken. :slight_smile: Find attached the .html file with the same code.
WeatherWidgetError.html (6.1 KB)

Please open this and check the console. Would like to know if your still not getting the error at your end, in which case the problem might be something else entirely.
Thanks again!!

In Chrome I am told that “Page layout may be unexpected due to Quirks Mode” which is easily dealt with by using a !DOCTYPE tag above the HTML tag.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
...
</html>

The above comes from the list of [Recommended Doctype Declarations]( Recommended Doctype Declarations).

In Firefox I am also told that “The character encoding of the HTML document was not declared.”

The Declaring character encodings in HTML page says to use:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>

I still don’t get any other errors though in relation to your Uncaught DOMException.

Have you tried checking if an extension is causing the trouble, by starting Firefox in troubleshooting mode?

Hi Paul!! Thanks!! Are you sure you are not getting these errors even after selecting options and clicking on submit?? Like below screenshot??
If not, then I guess the problem appears to be only at my end. Will try troubleshooting for errors.
Thanks again!! :slight_smile:

WidgetErrorImage
187 KB

I’ve only tried selecting single options so far. Will attempt multiple options right now.

I have managed to experience your same problem. The vital information to achieve your issue is that multiple cities must be selected first, before submitting them.

Further work can now occur to troubleshoot the problem, now that we know how to reliably experience it.

Yes, the problem appears only with multiple options and not a single one. My bad, I must have checked and clarified that.

I guess it doesn’t happen in case of a single option is because the problem is due to the ‘column rearrange as per ranking’ which doesnt kick-in in case of a single option selection.

The problem is due to this piece of code below, which rearranges the columns of the table, but not sure how I treat it as I need still my table rearranged as per ranking.

var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
var RowRanking = $('.compTable tr.Ranking');

RowRanking.find('td:not(:first)').sort(function(a,b){
    return $(a).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, '').localeCompare($(b).text().replace(/[^0-9]/gi, ''))
    }).each(function(new_Index) {
        var original_Index = $(this).index();

        Rows.each(function() {
        var td = $(this).find('td, th');
        if (original_Index !== new_Index)
        td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
        });
    });
Now that we know what causes the problem, I want the webpage to automatically load with the problem happening.

I add the following code to select the top two options, and click the submit button. The submit button doesn’t want to click until some time after the page has loaded, so putting the click in a setTimeout is a suitable solution for that.

function loadDefaultWeather() {
    const selection = document.querySelector("#selection");
    selection.options[0].selected = true;
    selection.options[1].selected = true;

    setTimeout(function () {
        const submit = document.querySelector("#btnSubmit");
        submit.click();
    });
}
window.addEventListener("load", loadDefaultWeather);

Now when the page loads, it automatically selects the first two options and submits them to to get the weather.

But, that all looks to work well. No console browser errors occur at all.

It’s time to try and chart what works and what doesn’t.

  • New York :heavy_check_mark:
  • San Francisco :heavy_check_mark:
  • Chicago :heavy_check_mark:
  • Los Angeles :heavy_check_mark:
  • New York & San Francisco :heavy_check_mark:
  • New York & Chicago :heavy_check_mark:
  • New York & Los Angeles :x:
  • San Francisco & Chicago :x:
  • San Francisco & Los Angeles :x:
  • Chicago & Los Angeles :x:
  • New York & San Francisco & Chicago :x:
  • New York & San Francisco & Los Angeles :x:
  • New York & Chicago & Los Angeles :x:
  • San Francisco & Chicago & Los Angeles :x:

It was only by luck that I found that the NY&SF and NY&C also work.

From that, the simplest situation that doesn’t work is NW&LA, so the updated code that guarantees a failure on loading the page is:

function loadDefaultWeather() {
    const selection = document.querySelector("#selection");
    selection.options[0].selected = true;
    selection.options[3].selected = true;

    setTimeout(function () {
        const submit = document.querySelector("#btnSubmit");
        submit.click();
    });
}
window.addEventListener("load", loadDefaultWeather);

Now that we have a guaranteed way to cause the problem, investigation can occur from here about what is causing the trouble to occur.

Gathering further information about the problem, when New York and Los Angeles are both selected and submitted to get the weather, the following section of code is where the trouble occurs.

        if (original_Index !== new_Index)
          td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));

Even when there is only one statement in an if statement, it’s beneficial to have the braces around that single statement.

        if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
          td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
        }

This is partly because it helps to aid in terms of recognition, and secondly because you never know when you’re going to need more than one thing happening in the if statement.

In that if statement we can add a console.log to help us see what’s happening.
I’ll comment out the insertAfter too, so that execution doesn’t end and we can see more console.log information about things.

        if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
          console.log({new_Index, td, el: td.eq(new_Index)})
          // td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
        }

The information we gain from that is:

{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}

For one of those situations, td.eq(new_Index) gives no element. Is that what causes the problem though?

Enabling the commented out line lets us see information before the error occurs:

        if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
          console.log({new_Index, td, el: td.eq(new_Index)})
          td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
        }

We now learn some unexpected information, that all of the console.log statements occur before the error takes place.

{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
{new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}
widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
9 widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.

Is is really the last item that causes the error? Or is that because of some funny business with jQuery that delays the insertAfter action. I’m going with funny business.

Let’s investigate that insertAfter more closely, by gaining information about the elements being used.

        if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
          console.log({
            originalEl: td.eq(original_Index)[0],
            newEl: td.eq(new_Index)[0]
          });
          // td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
        }

We now get console.log information about the elements being used for insertAfter.

{originalEl: th.losangeles, newEl: th}
{originalEl: undefined, newEl: undefined}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.ranking, newEl: td.ranking}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.rating, newEl: td.rating}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.row1heading, newEl: td.row1heading}
{originalEl: td.losangeles.weather, newEl: td.weather}

The undefined really seems to be the cause of the problem, so yes it was jQuery funny business giving misleading console.log information about the timing of events.

It is entirely possible to just check if an element exists before doing the insertAfter, but I want to also understand more about what’s causing the problem.

Let’s replace that insertAfter with a function that does the insert, so that we can remove any confusion from jQuery about the situation.

    function insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) {
      const parent = existingNode.parentNode;
      parent.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling);
    }
...
          if (original_Index !== new_Index) {
            console.log(td.eq(original_Index)[0]);
            // td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));
            insertAfter(td.eq(original_Index)[0], td.eq(new_Index)[0]);
          }

We can now update the insertAfter function to return early if there is no existingNode element.

    function insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) {
      if (!newNode|| !existingNode) {
          return;
      }
      const parent = existingNode.parentNode;
      parent.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling);
    }

Even after doing all of that to ensure that the nodes exist, we still get a console.log error.

<td class=​"NewYork Rating">​…​</td>​
<td class=​"NewYork Row1Heading">​Hello​</td>​
<td class=​"NewYork Weather">​…​</td>​
Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.
9widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.

We have now confirmed that the jQuery insertAfter that was in the code, is not responsible for the problem. I was unjustly slighting jQuery. What really is happening is that after we reorganise the code, the weather widget is trying to update something and can’t find it.

Does that mean that we should wait until after the weather widget has done things, before moving things around?

I’ll remove all of those insertAfter changes and instead put the original rows code into a setTimeout for 5 seconds.

    setTimeout(function () {
        console.log("reorder rows");
        var Rows = $('.compTable tr');
        ...
    }, 5000);

That works perfectly with no errors.

The cause of the problem is that we are messing around with the HTML structure, while the weather widget is in the middle of updating things.

Next up is how to solve this without needing a 5 second delay.

Hi Paul,

Extremely grateful for all the trouble you have taken and the detailed approach and explanation you have provided. :cowboy_hat_face: Learnt a lot there!!

The setTimeout approach is a nice and simple way to escape the error. Really looking forward to know how to solve it without needing a 5 second delay.

Unfortunately, even though the DOMException error is no longer coming in the console, the weatherwidget iframe is not launching in the ‘responsive’ mobile view. (I’m using the “ReStable” jquery plugin (https://www.jqueryscript.net/table/Lightweight-jQuery-Responsive-Table-Plugin-ReStable.html) to convert the table to ul-li format for mobile browsing. Hopefully, the “without-5-second-delay-approach” you are referring to resolves that issue.) :slight_smile:

Once agin, extremely grateful for all the trouble taken and looking forward to your replies!! :slight_smile:

I’ve been getting too distracted with linting and improving your own code, when I should be focusing on the weather widget instead.

The weather widget code doesn’t provide any way to be notified when it is finished doing its thing. As a result, any further benefit occurs from making changes to the weather widget code so that we can be notified when it’s finished doing its thing. Are you okay with the possibility of that being done to make further progress?