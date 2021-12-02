WeatherWidget.io - Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node' issue

Gathering further information about the problem, when New York and Los Angeles are both selected and submitted to get the weather, the following section of code is where the trouble occurs.

if (original_Index !== new_Index) td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index));

Even when there is only one statement in an if statement, it’s beneficial to have the braces around that single statement.

if (original_Index !== new_Index) { td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index)); }

This is partly because it helps to aid in terms of recognition, and secondly because you never know when you’re going to need more than one thing happening in the if statement.

In that if statement we can add a console.log to help us see what’s happening.

I’ll comment out the insertAfter too, so that execution doesn’t end and we can see more console.log information about things.

if (original_Index !== new_Index) { console.log({new_Index, td, el: td.eq(new_Index)}) // td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index)); }

The information we gain from that is:

{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)}

For one of those situations, td.eq(new_Index) gives no element. Is that what causes the problem though?

Enabling the commented out line lets us see information before the error occurs:

if (original_Index !== new_Index) { console.log({new_Index, td, el: td.eq(new_Index)}) td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index)); }

We now learn some unexpected information, that all of the console.log statements occur before the error takes place.

{new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 0, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(0), el: r.fn.init(0)} {new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} {new_Index: 1, td: r.fn.init(3), el: r.fn.init(1)} widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node. 9 widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.

Is is really the last item that causes the error? Or is that because of some funny business with jQuery that delays the insertAfter action. I’m going with funny business.

Let’s investigate that insertAfter more closely, by gaining information about the elements being used.

if (original_Index !== new_Index) { console.log({ originalEl: td.eq(original_Index)[0], newEl: td.eq(new_Index)[0] }); // td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index)); }

We now get console.log information about the elements being used for insertAfter.

{originalEl: th.losangeles, newEl: th} {originalEl: undefined, newEl: undefined} {originalEl: td.losangeles.ranking, newEl: td.ranking} {originalEl: td.losangeles.rating, newEl: td.rating} {originalEl: td.losangeles.row1heading, newEl: td.row1heading} {originalEl: td.losangeles.weather, newEl: td.weather}

The undefined really seems to be the cause of the problem, so yes it was jQuery funny business giving misleading console.log information about the timing of events.

It is entirely possible to just check if an element exists before doing the insertAfter, but I want to also understand more about what’s causing the problem.

Let’s replace that insertAfter with a function that does the insert, so that we can remove any confusion from jQuery about the situation.

function insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) { const parent = existingNode.parentNode; parent.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling); } ... if (original_Index !== new_Index) { console.log(td.eq(original_Index)[0]); // td.eq(original_Index).insertAfter(td.eq(new_Index)); insertAfter(td.eq(original_Index)[0], td.eq(new_Index)[0]); }

We can now update the insertAfter function to return early if there is no existingNode element.

function insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) { if (!newNode|| !existingNode) { return; } const parent = existingNode.parentNode; parent.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling); }

Even after doing all of that to ensure that the nodes exist, we still get a console.log error.

<td class=​"NewYork Rating">​…​</td>​ <td class=​"NewYork Row1Heading">​Hello​</td>​ <td class=​"NewYork Weather">​…​</td>​ Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node. 9widget.min.js:1 Uncaught DOMException: Failed to execute 'removeChild' on 'Node': The node to be removed is not a child of this node.

We have now confirmed that the jQuery insertAfter that was in the code, is not responsible for the problem. I was unjustly slighting jQuery. What really is happening is that after we reorganise the code, the weather widget is trying to update something and can’t find it.

Does that mean that we should wait until after the weather widget has done things, before moving things around?

I’ll remove all of those insertAfter changes and instead put the original rows code into a setTimeout for 5 seconds.

setTimeout(function () { console.log("reorder rows"); var Rows = $('.compTable tr'); ... }, 5000);

That works perfectly with no errors.

The cause of the problem is that we are messing around with the HTML structure, while the weather widget is in the middle of updating things.

Next up is how to solve this without needing a 5 second delay.